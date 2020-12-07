My imprisonment for the Irish language – a new book by Brian Ó Baoill to be launched tonight

A total of fifteen people went to prison between 1977 and 1992 for refusing to buy TV licenses in protest against RTÉ. One of them has written a new book…

A new book by author Brian Ó Baoill about his time in prison in 1985 for protesting against the lack of Irish language broadcasting on RTÉ television services will be launched online tonight.

A total of fifteen people went to prison between 1977 and 1992 for refusing to buy TV licenses in protest against RTÉ.

Brian Ó Baoill, an executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta at the time, was the first person from the Gaeltacht to be convicted.

Prison is the name of the new book and Irish President Michael D Higgins and former MEP Máire Geoghegan Quinn are among those who have provided messages for tonight’s launch.

Micheál D Ó hUigínn and Máire Geoghegan Quinn are the most noted politicians with the establishment of Teilifís na Gaeilge in 1996.

A discussion session on the story of the Irish language and television will also be part of tonight’s event. Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg, Raidió na Gaeltachta, will chair the discussion.

Two other of those who went to prison as part of the national television licensing campaign will take part in the discussion – Íte Ní Chionnaith, former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, and Ciarán Ó Feinneadha, the language activist.

The other speakers, Peadar Mac Fhlannachadha, discussed the publicity for the campaign with Beti Bean Uí Bhaoill; Osgur Ó Ciardha, son of Cairbre Ó Ciardha who went to prison as part of the campaign; Sorcha Ní Mhonacháin, journalist with TG4 News; and Andrea Ní Chuinn, communications and Irish language student, NUI, Galway.

The launch will begin tonight at 7pm and will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of Molscéal TG4, Glór na nGael, Foras na Gaeilge and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Brian Ó Baoill was jailed for refusing to pay a £ 50 fine imposed on him in protest at the lack of Irish language broadcasting on RTÉ television services. He was originally sent to Mountjoy in Dublin and later transferred to Loughan House.

He was released from prison when he was released on bail by an unknown person.

He told Tuairisc.ie in 2015 that at the beginning of that year he found out who had paid.

“I heard from one of the next generation, their own family, that the late Nóirín Bheartla Séamuis and Paddy Staff were on bail. I didn’t find that out until they were both dead. Although I did not want to be released, I am very grateful to them for paying and they did it with a good heart, ”he said.

He told Tuairisc.ie that in 1985 he had “no hope” that there would be an all-Irish station.

“My problem with it was that even 1% of RTÉ content was not being broadcast in Irish at the time and that was my objection. At that time, no one expected an all-Irish station. Talk of that did not begin until a few years later when the pirate station was founded.

“My time in prison, and all the other things that happened around that time, was well worth it. Without that and all the protests, we would not have TG4 now. I had support from outside and inside – the warden told me in Mountjoy that ‘many of my friends’ were at the gates, there were protests in Dublin, Galway and RTÉ itself. Many prisoners spoke Irish and I also had their support, ”Brian Ó Baoill told Tuairisc.ie in 2015.

The protesters’ complaint during this period was that RTÉ had failed to meet its obligations in relation to Irish language programming under the Broadcasting Act 1960. RTÉ was just over twenty years old in 1985 with less than two hours of Irish language per week broadcast out of a total of 100 hours. Boyle had no license for five years when he was imprisoned.