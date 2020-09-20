My son does not go to school, I educate him at home: the pandemic as an impulse of ‘homeschooling’

Don’t touch your companions. Put on a mask. Don’t leave your pencils or eraser with other children. Distance yourself. Stay in class at recess. Do not forget to use the disinfectant gel. If going back to school for children (and for parents) was already tough, now it is going to be even harder.

Each autonomous community has developed and announced all kinds of measures so that children can return to class with the maximum possible safety, from the minimum distance of 1.5 meters between students to specific footwear for the classroom in the case of some centers. Even so, some parents are not convinced by the return to school and believe that the most coherent solution is the simplest: do not go to school.

After the start of the pandemic, inquiries about ‘homeschooling’ have tripled

Giving up school is not synonymous with denying education, according to its advocates. Homeschooling is an educational option in which parents decide to educate their children outside both public and private educational institutions to do it on their own.

We have already spoken in Engadget about how the pandemic has prompted several changes in society, such as endangering traditional offices and favoring the teleworking model. Now, as we have seen, interest in studying from home also grows.

This is confirmed by ALE (Association for Free Education) and La Coordinadora Catalana pel Reconeixement i la Regulació del Homeschooling (Catalan Coordinator for the Recognition and Regulation of Homeschooling), the main organizations focused on ‘homeschooling’ in Spain.

“Last year the average number of consultations was six a week and during the months of confinement they became about 25 on average. Actually, it’s about 40 a week (between emails and on Facebook) ”they tell us from the ALE Volunteering.

Carlota Salas, president of La Coordinadora Catalana, has participated in the association for five years and since March of this year she has served as the organization’s spokesperson. She tells us that her inquiries have also even tripled compared to the same dates last year, without specifying numbers. Interest has grown “Especially from the de-escalation, with all the fear of outbreaks and all the measures that are being considered to be taken for the next course”.

The inquiries come from parents with children of schooling age but also with very young children, babies or that all, an expert psychologist in parenting, “because there will be eye contact, in person.” Because of their way of being, “children, even if they cannot touch, hug or must keep their distance, symbolic games will be invented to interact with each other without having to touch, and they are important too. “

An age-appropriate explanation of the new norms around them shouldn’t cause problems, according to Silvia. They must learn to function in a society with new norms. School is a suitable place for it.

“A school is not just to learn the multiplication table. They make friends, relate, and now they will learn the interaction with society with the Covid-19 in between. Things, for example, like learning when to share a pencil or when not to prevent contagion. In general, abide by the rules with this new social framework, internalize them. Teach them that we are in a pandemic and this is what should be done. It is necessary for socio-emotional development and interaction with their peers. “

Javier Urra, a psychologist specialized in minors and Ombudsman for Minors between 1996 and 2001, agrees with Silvia that it is necessary for children to go to school. “In Spain it is a right and a duty”, she reminds us, “you have to go, it is not an option.”

“Confinement has overwhelmed us all and the best we can do is try to normalize the situation, how do I do it? Going to class, going to see other children. If you have the child between four walls you are limiting him. Children should to be with other children, because they learn from play, from discussion, from dialogue, from talking with other children, from the figure of the teacher … Children have the right to go to school, and they are really looking forward to it, to see their friends and interact with other children. “

Javier understands that currently there are people who are afraid, but parents especially “They should not transmit that fear to their children”. It emphasizes that it is necessary to effectively prevent, explain to children the new social norms, how grandparents are more vulnerable to this situation, how they should act with caution, but avoid instilling fear in them.

Legal problems that can arise from not taking your child to school

One of the biggest doubts that parents have when it comes to stopping their children from school is about its legality, the two aforementioned homeschooling associations confirm us.

Recently, the Prosecutor’s Office ruled on this. Announced that Criminal actions will be initiated in those cases in which children do not attend class repeatedly and in person without a clear justification, alleging truancy. Action protocols would be activated, even taking into account the health crisis.

We have contacted all the Education Departments of each Autonomous Community, but we have only obtained a response from the Ministry of Education, University and Vocational Training of the Junta de Galicia.

They tell us the compulsory attendance included in the Organic Law of Education of 1990 and that the Protocol for the prevention and control of school absenteeism will be applied to monitor possible cases of absenteeism.

The only case in which “it is expected that this protocol will not be applied is when the family reports any possible case related to Covid-19, either from the student himself or from his environment, without the need for a medical proof.”

Thus, the following is indicated in the Adaptation Protocol to the context of Covid 19 in non-University teaching centers in Galicia, in point 2A.2: