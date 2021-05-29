My Wi-Fi has suddenly started to slow, what is happening?

Few things are more annoying than noticing that our Wi-Fi suddenly goes from working wonderfully to going tremendously slow. It is a problem as annoying as it is frequentSo if you have ever had it, or if you are suffering from it while reading this article, don’t worry, it is usually not serious, and we are going to explain how you can solve it.

The first thing you have to be clear about is that when a Wi-Fi connection goes from working well to going very slow, it is, obviously, something has happened. That something may be foreign to you, that is, it is not motivated by your action, but even in this case there is the possibility that you will have to intervene to solve the problem.

Why might Wi-Fi suddenly go slow?

The most common is that this occurs by a problem derived from our Internet provider. To rule it out, the ideal is to check the status of the service by contacting our provider directly. If this is not the source of the quiet problem, it may also be due to these causes:

1.-Too many devices connected at the same time

Every Wi-Fi network has specific limitations. If only you are connected, but suddenly other members of your family connect and start to consume a lot of bandwidth you know, that’s the “problem.”

Solution: reduce bandwidth consumption and the number of devices connected simultaneously.

2.-A security problem

You may have a malware infection, and it works in the background, consuming a lot of bandwidth. Also you may have an intruder on your Wi-Fi network, which connects at certain times and devours all your bandwidth.

Solution: remove the malware with an antivirus and avoid future infections using being a little more careful when browsing the Internet. In extreme cases you may end up needing a reinstallation of the operating system. If you have an intruder, change the password for your Wi-Fi network through the router’s settings.

3.-You have moved far away from the router

It is more frequent than it seems. You are watching a video, and you walk slowly through the house until you reach your destination. You have not realized it, but you have traveled a considerable distance, and you have reached a room with little coverage. Distance has affected your Wi-Fi.

Solution: it is a signal range problem. If it’s solely due to distance, moving the router and leaving the doors open can help. In extreme cases, the only option is to extend coverage with a repeater or a PLC.

4.-A download has been activated in the background

If you have automatic updates configured for your operating system or your favorite games, or if you have scheduled downloads At specific times, this may be the reason why your Wi-Fi connection is suddenly slow.

Solution: very simple, you just have to cancel the downloads, or wait for them to finish. You decide what you want to do, based on the priorities you have at that specific moment.

5.-Maybe it’s all the other party’s fault

You may simply be browsing a website, or using a service, that has suddenly stopped working well. This is also very common, and it can make us go crazy looking for solutions when, really, we are not to blame for anything.

Solution: if possible, check the status of the service or the web. In case you can’t, try accessing them from a wired device to see if it works or not. Even if it works, keep in mind that there may be a problem with its mobile version, in case you were connecting from a smartphone or from a tablet.

