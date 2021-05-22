My90sTv, the way to watch television from the 90s on your computer

We always hear that every past time was better, however, it is a very subjective observation, conditioned by each person’s memories. It is common that we want to see old programs again and that content that in the past we enjoyed on TV. The good news is that in our days this is something completely possible and in that sense, we will present you with a way to watch television from the 90s on your computer.

To achieve this, we will use an online service called My90sTv that under an interface that will take us to the past, will present us with that programming that we miss, with a great experience.

So you can watch TV from the 90s

Those who were children during the 90s will have in their memory a number of programs and events that were televised. The great advantage of our days is that all this is recorded and stored on the internet. In other words, just do a quick search on YouTube to find programs and cartoons from those times. However, the experience of consuming this content would be left out. This is where My90sTv appears, offering an interface made up of an old television where the programs are shown.

The service is completely free and its operation is nothing more than the transmission of YouTube content in its own interface.

Once you enter the website to watch television from the 90s, you will receive the image of the old television and next to it the whole range of available categories. There you can select from cartoons, sports and news to commercials and music programs.

Once this is set, turn on the television by clicking on the “Power” button and you will immediately see the playback of the material. Change the channel and increase the volume, everything can be done from the same controls that the TV shows. So you can take a tour of all the channels, where you can watch television from the 90s as if you were in those times.

To visit him, follow this link.

