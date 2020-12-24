Naked in the sand: this is how María Levy, the daughter of the late Mariana Levy, looks now

- Advertisement -

María Levy has been a trend in recent weeks due to the photographs she has uploaded to her social networks that show her love for photography but also its great modeling aptitude.

The daughter of the late actress Mariana Levy and actor Ariel López Padilla has found her calling among these arts that demonstrate their facility to find beauty in nature.

He was the center of controversy since he just created an account on OnlyFans, the social network for adults With paid membership that gives the opportunity to share photos and videos more daring and, some, totally explicit, without any limitation.

However, her family has respected her decision to do what she wants with her life. The 24-year-old has shown herself to be a confident woman despite her difficult situation of having lost her mother at the age of nine.

The young woman develops as a professional photographer as he has shown in his snapshots, some in black and white that show his aesthetic capacity.

But not only upload photos of her and beautiful landscapes of nature, also of life and her family, as well as his grandmother, the television presenter Talina Fernández.

He has also shown that from time to time he visits his father and his family with his two little half-brothers, with whom he plays and whom he pampers.

When the press asked him if he thought that the photos of María would be somewhat daring, the “Lady of good speech” expressed her position, reiterating all her support and respect for the eldest of the Levy brothers, which through social networks already have a lot of popularity and thousands of followers.

“I have not seen such photos, but I am sure they must be in very good taste. María is making her way as a photographer, ”Fernández commented proudly. She also highlighted how important it has been for her to remain close to the children of her daughter Mariana, for whom she has had countless attentions since the unfortunate death of the actress, fifteen years ago.

Just last July 14, María had a talk with her grandmother Talina Fernández for the program The sun risesIn the emotional interview, María spoke about her childhood and memories with her mother, the actress who lost her life after suffering a cardiac arrest derived from an attempted assault.

After 15 years since that fateful incident where the presenter Talina Fernández lost her daughter Mariana Levy, who died at 39 years of age due to a sudden heart attack after realizing that she was about to suffer an assault in the City of Mexico. Talina was interviewed by her granddaughter María, Mariana’s eldest daughter.

In one of the most moving interviews the host has given, her granddaughter chatted with her in a special way, leading the talk in which the memories of the deceased actress came out and the nostalgia generated by that episode where he lost his life.

“I had a fatherly childhood because I lived house to house with my first cousins, so we could still go out to the sidewalk to play in Mexico. We went out on skates, on bikes, they made ball carts and threw themselves down a very steep street, ”said María.

“We are here in a really very emotional moment. One of the great blessings that God gave me was my granddaughter María, whom I adopted when her mother died ”, were the words that started the conversation between grandmother and granddaughter. “They have no idea how questioning my granddaughter is (…) let’s see, what are you going to ask me?” Joked the 78-year-old journalist.

“Mariana joined us, you had two mothers, one was called Mariana and the other was called Talina. How lucky it was to have had it, María, what a pity that you only had it for 9 years, because I had it 39 of my life, and it was the treasure of my life… Now change your card ”.

Before continuing with the dynamic, María took the opportunity to express her feelings: “I want you to know that it is a great blessing that he has left me with you and that he lives in us. I do feel good alive every time I see myself in the mirror and every time I see you and every time I hug you … “

