Nancy Astor, the first woman in the British Parliament

On December 1, 1919, this remarkable policy accomplished one of the greatest feats for a woman at the time. On this day, Nancy Astor managed to become the first woman to be a deputy in the British Parliament for the Plymouth Sutton district.

Nancy Witcher Langhorne was born on May 19, 1879 in Denville, Virginia, United States, into a poor family. She was the eighth of eleven children, and her parents were Nancy Witcher Keene and the railroad businessman Chiswell Dabney Langhorne.

After the abolition of slavery and the Civil War in the United States, his father worked very hard to make his work profitable, which definitely paid off. When Nancy was a teenager, the family had made a small fortune in the construction, railroad, and tobacco businesses, so they decided to move to Albemarle County, Virginia.

In 1890, Nancy and Irene, one of his sisters, enrolled in a school in New York that taught them etiquette to enter high society. There, Nancy met Robert Gould Shaw II, whom she married in 1897 and they had a son in 1898. However, this marriage did not make her happy, so they divorced in 1903.

After touring in England, Nancy fell in love with the country and its people, so she moved permanently in 1905. There she developed with ease among the British aristocracy and began to move in the highest social circles, until she met Waldorf Astor, an American expatriate, who curiously was born on the same day as Nancy, and who was the son of the viscount who owned the newspaper The Independent. Six months later, the two had married and moved to a luxurious estate in Buckinghamshire, whereupon Nancy would officially enter English high society.

Building a political career

Under Nancy’s influence, Waldorf became interested in social causes and eventually ran as a candidate in the elections for the House of Commons in January 1910. He failed to be elected at that time, but tried again in December of the same year. and was chosen like unionista for the district of Plymouth.

For her part, Nancy also began to build her own path in politics. He became involved in “Milner’s Kindergarten,” a liberal political circle that advocated equal rights for English-speaking people and the expansion of the British empire.

Both continued in their positions until 1919, the year in which Waldorf’s father died. Thus, the man had to take over from his father and became the 2nd Viscount Astor, a member of the House of Lords. In this sense, Waldorf could no longer continue to serve in the House of Commons, so he had to leave his post and new elections were called.

Lady Astor in Parliament

Despite what you might think, a woman sitting in Parliament had already been passed into British law thanks to a so-called Qualification of Women postulated in 1918, in which women were allowed to become MPs. In light of this, Nancy decided to apply for her husband’s vacancy.

It turned out that Viscountess Astor’s wit and charm caught the attention of voters. Although she did not approve of alcohol consumption and was unaware of many political problems at the time, Nancy managed to rally supporters of the government at the time and win the support of women voters by holding meetings to explain her point of view. Thus, Lady Astor managed to win the elections and became a deputy for the district of Plymouth Sutton.

From day one, she attracted attention in the House of Representatives, and not only because of the fact that she was the only woman in Parliament. She was characterized by not following the rules and by her outspoken opinions, such as her support for feminism and her ideas of restricting alcohol.

For example, during her inaugural address on February 20, 1920, she spoke about the importance of voting for women over 30 and about the dangers of alcohol use. In addition, during his tenure he advocated for the reduction of the age of women voters to 21 years and proposed increasing the age of alcohol consumption from 14 to 18, a law that was approved in 1924 and is still maintained today.

Between 1919 and 1935, Nancy won seven consecutive elections and was an MP for Plymouth Sutton until 1945, that is, for 26 years. That same year, 24 women became MPs in the British Parliament.

A great figure for Plymouth

In 1937, Lady Astor was awarded the Order of Companions of Honor, and two years later her husband was appointed mayor. Thus, during World War II, Nancy represented the region as the wife of the mayor and deputy. In 1959, Nancy led the inauguration of the HMS Plymouth, a ship that first bore the city’s name in 250 years.

Lady Astor passed away on May 2, 1964 at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire, at the age of 82. In the UK, she will forever be remembered as an inspiration for becoming the first female MP in the British Parliament.

