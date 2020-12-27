Narakeet, replace slides with narration videos

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Slide presentations have been an extremely important element in the last 20 years for presentations, reports and other work. Although these have evolved to look more and more adapted to the times, there is no doubt that there are better alternatives, such as videos. We know the complications that this can generate, however, we will present you a service with which you can easily create videos with narrations.

Its name is Narakeet and it comes with a very simple mechanism that will help us to replace the old slides with more attractive videos.

Forget the slides and turn them into videos with narration

To know the effectiveness of the slides today we just have to imagine the following situation. You receive a PówerPoint file with information about a new product that you must run and read to understand everything. This presentation can have 10 slides and we must go one by one to be in tune with the information we receive.

The truth is that this would be a bit exhausting and sometimes we don’t even have the time to pay attention to all the slides. However, if we think about the same situation, but instead of receiving a slide show, we receive a video, things change completely.

In that sense, Narakeet can help us improve in this regard with a very easy process that turns our presentations into videos. Additionally, to these generated videos, you can add narrations to make it more complete and interesting. So, instead of reading all the information, the video incorporates a voice that explains everything we need.

Narakeet is a service that we can use for free and even, without registration, with the possibility of creating up to 5 videos per month. The process is as simple as uploading your PowerPoint file and your voice explaining everything you need, so that the tool does the rest. If you want to take your material to a new level, feel free to say goodbye to slides and welcome narration videos.

To prove it, follow this link.

.