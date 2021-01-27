NASA announces: the OSIRIS-REx probe will leave the orbit of Bennu in May

- Advertisement -

OSIRIS-REx is a probe owned by NASA that made itself famous in late 2020 for successfully capturing a significant amount of rocks and dust from the surface of theasteroid Bennu. Now the US agency is letting us know that his homecoming will begin in May.

Last October the spacecraft performed a very successful “touch & go” maneuver, collecting at least 400-500 grams of material by Bennu, using the robotic pick-up arm supplied named TAGSAM.

Although the mission went beyond expectations, the large amount of material collected – as declared by the mission engineers – created some problems in stowing the samples so precious, fortunately solved thanks to the automatic hermetic fixing with which the probe was equipped (here all the details).

The original mission plan foresaw OSIRIS-REx to leave the vicinity of Bennu on March 3, 2021. But NASA officials announced just yesterday that departure will be postponed to 10 May.

“Leaving the vicinity of Bennu in May puts us in the ‘minimum point’, that is when the starting maneuver will consume the minimum amount of fuel on board the spacecraft“, he reported Michael Moreau, deputy project manager of the OSIRIS-REx project at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “However, with a speed variation of over 265 meters per second, this will be the largest propulsive maneuver conducted by the spacecraft since 2018. Something we can’t wait to tackle with the utmost determination and excitement.“.

Although the return window is now well schematized, there is a chance to see the ship perform another “goodbye kiss” in Bennu, possibly in April: an unnecessary maneuver to capture more material (the probe’s capacity is already over the limit, according to estimates), but to analyze and study the impact that occurred last October. The moment is named “TAG”, and this is exactly what scientists want to document.

It is not yet clear whether the maneuver will be feasible – sample safety comes first – and there are many variables yet to be analyzed, but it seems that the OSIRIS-REx controllers are confident.

The return to Earth, on the other hand, is expected on 23 September 2023, even if the additional pit stop just mentioned is added.