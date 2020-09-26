These NASA photos of Mexico seen from space remind us of how immense and rich our country is and how we must take care of its resources.When we look at the NASA photos of Mexico seen from space, we understand the richness of our country but also how immense the universe is and the force with which nature imposes itself on us.

On the pretext of commemorating the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in English), decided to publicly share a few photographs that it captured from the Space Station International of the most beautiful and emblematic places of the Mexican Republic.

For Mexicans, this day is marked on the calendar as a famous date, however, it is not a holiday nor does it have as much relevance as foreigners might think, especially Americans, who consider this date as a very important day which makes honors to the Mexican identity.

Not all these photographs are new but they were captured over several years and we can see different landscapes, because as you will know if you are Mexican, and perhaps as a foreigner, Mexico is a country full of natural diversity. We have deserts, beaches, cities, forests, jungles, and practically every type of ecosystem. Each type of traveler has its favorite climates and areas, so we are sure that Mexico is a country capable of captivating any heart.

CDMX at night

In this photograph you can see the surface of Mexico City, a night view of the Mexican capital with an area of ​​1,495 km², with 22 million inhabitants in total to this day.

Monterrey, NL

Monterrey, Nuevo León is one of the most important cities in Mexico, along with CDMX and Guadalajara. This shot was captured on a night in 2013 where its 894 km² can be infinitely observed.

Sea of ​​Cortez

On the other hand, what would Mexico be if it weren’t for its coasts? Water is life, and in the following photograph, taken in 2010, we can see the wonderful Sea of ​​Cortez, located in the state of Baja California, one of the favorite tourist destinations in recent decades for Mexicans and foreigners.

Cerro Culiacan

And because nature is an essential element for a country like Mexico, within the NASA photo series of Mexico seen from space, there is also the Culiacán hill in Guanajuato; an imposing aerial shot of this great natural phenomenon with natural light.

Pico de Orizaba

A 2011 photograph of the famous Pico de Orizaba in all its splendor; This is not the typical photograph of this active volcano that is located between Veracruz and Puebla. Organic matter makes up this structure, whose official name is ‘Citlaltépetl’, also known by the Nahuatl-speakers of the region as ‘Iztactépetl’: a white mountain like salt, the highest volcano in Mexico and all of North America. The Pico de Orizaba prominently adorns the earth’s surface, as it is the seventh highest mountain in the world with its 4,922 m².

Gulf of mexico

In this other image we can see an aerial night shot of the Gulf of Mexico, a famous ocean basin that also borders the coastlines of Cuba and the United States and gives the country its peculiar curved shape. This photograph was captured one night in 2010.

Sonora

Textures, colors and tones are the predominant elements of the following image that reflect a large copper mine that is located in Cananea, in a mining area of ​​Sonora, and which reminds us of the wealth of Mexico with its natural resources, and takes us to reflect on how humans manage or how we should manage these resources.

The Pinacate

The following image, also captured in the state of Sonora, is an almost extraterrestrial image, since its rough surface could well remind us of the Moon or the floor of some planet that man has not yet tried to visit. These are the El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve and the Gran Desierto de Altar reflected in this postcard taken in 2004.

The Malinche

As if some being wanted to detach a piece of land from the surface, this predominant volcano located between Tlaxcala and Puebla is La Malinche, with a height of 4,420 meters above sea level.

Punta Perihuete

The Gulf of Mexico is a key area of ​​the country, perhaps that is why NASA decided to portray it without worrying about repeating or taking similar shots. In 2005 he portrayed the area housed in Punta Perihuete, near the Mexican Gulf.

Mountain ranges

We could not talk about the nature of Mexico without mentioning the Sierra Madre del Sur, and the Popocatépetl and Pico de Orizaba volcanoes; NASA shared a photo of this area where you can see the magnificent mountain ranges.

Oil spill

Unfortunately, NASA’s Earth Observatory shared a not-so-pretty image, betraying an oil spill that took place in 2010 in the Mexican Gulf.

Destruction has been part of man’s history and perhaps it is a process that is part of evolution or perhaps this is just an argument not to erase the smile that the first photographs have given us because we cannot doubt the majesty of a a country like Mexico.

