NASA Completes Charge of Cryogenic Thrusters During Green Run Test

By Brian Adam
0
0
Lanzamiento De Cohete.jpg
Lanzamiento De Cohete.jpg

Via Pixabay
Engineers from NASA and Boeing have successfully completed the loading of cryogenic propellants during the Green Run test. A significant event for the development of one of its most important rockets.

This load represents the seventh test in the central stage of the “wet test”. Which brings NASA closer to an eighth and final test, “in which the four RS-25 engines will run for more than eight minutes.”

To carry out this operation the tanks of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were loaded with approximately 700 thousand gallons of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The center stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is 212 feet high (approximately 64 meters). The largest that the space agency has built so far for a test. NASA notes that:

“The center stage design will be used for all configurations of the SLS rocket, and the series of eight tests will verify that the stage is ready for the first and future Artemis lunar missions.”

Testing of the SSL rocket’s seventh core stage was not perfect

Seventh core stage of the SSL rocket
Seventh core stage of the SSL rocket.
Via: NASA

The seventh test allowed to simulate the countdown with loaded tanks. Even up to thirty-three seconds before the engines started. However, this one was not perfect. The rehearsal ended a few minutes earlier than expected.

Despite the latter, the SLS team has indicated that it does not appear to be a major problem, not much hardware, but that they will evaluate the data to “identify the exact cause of the early shutdown.” Based on this, they will decide whether to go ahead with the final phase, where all four engines will be fired simultaneously.

To successfully complete all eight tests. NASA would launch the SLS rocket, without a crew, in November 2021. Although, NASA’s true intention is to “send astronauts to the lunar surface” within four years.

.

