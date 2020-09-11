NASA Kicks Off Trade of Lunar Samples with Private and Foreign Companies!

According to what was recently stated by NASA director Jim Bridenstine, the US agency is ready to buy samples of lunar rocks and dust from private and commercial companies, in order to stimulate space partnerships and start a sort of lunar trade.

From the latest statement released on the official NASA blog, we learn how the company is ready to pay between 15 thousand and 25 thousand dollars each sample of dust coming from the lunar soil. To start the “trading” however, the companies will have to comply with some small requirements.

First of all the samples must have a weight between 50g and 500g, and some samples must also be available images and videos of the sample capture, declaring its origin (example: Mare Imbrium, Cratere Grimaldi, etc.). They will then be appropriately preserved, formalizing the transfer of ownership to NASA (which will then take care of returning them – sooner or later – to Earth). The stars and stripes agency has also stated how the tariff will be managed: 10% of the payment will be made upon signing the contract, another 10% after departure and the remaining 80% at the end of the mission. It will be important that each sample be collected by 2024, a term in which NASA hopes to return man and the first woman to the moon.

“Right now, we are trying to demonstrate the concept that resources can be mined and can be traded”, he said Bridenstine in his statement, “and not only exchanged between companies or individuals, but also between countries and other states“. It will therefore be possible to sell your “product” to NASA, but if you have an excess load, you can safely decide to sell it privately to other companies, whether they are public or private Essenes, effectively establishing a lunar trade. All the activities, however – the director pointed out – will be carried out in full compliance with the directives of Treatise on Extra-Atmospheric Space, keeping the Moon pure and intact ground.

The goal is not only to give life to a real trade, but also to study more and more the soil that one day not far away – hopefully – will have to host a real human colony on the Moon.