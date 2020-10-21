Nasa Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Asteroid "binoculars"

Arizona: Many NASA spacecraft have been flying to nearby planets, but now for the first time in history, its spacecraft has landed on a planet. The spacecraft will return to Earth with some dust and rocks from the surface of the asteroid binoculars.

On the afternoon of October 20, according to US time, the spacecraft named ‘Osiris Rex’ landed on a spacecraft as big as a building and from there will return to the earth with about 60 grams of dust, mud and stones. It will provide answers to many questions about the birth, evolution of the solar system, and the emergence of life on Earth itself.

When the spacecraft Osiris Rex landed on the binoculars after a complicated journey, NASA’s control room was filled with joy and congratulations. Central scientist Dante Loretta also expressed his happiness at the occasion and said that he kept orbiting the spacecraft in the orbit of the binoculars for ten consecutive days and even the slightest negligence could have failed the entire mission.

NASA chief Jim Brandenstein said the telescope is one of the oldest remnants of the solar system, which was 207 million miles from Earth in October 2020. The Osiris Rex mission left Earth in September 2016, traveling two years and one hundred and one days, covering a distance of one and a half billion miles, and has now landed on asteroids.

Binoculars are on the list of planets closest to Earth that appeared soon after the solar system. It is made up of dust particles that are like sea sand. A huge rock has also been seen on the rock of Benin, which has been named after the bird of Persian mythology, Simorgh. Another large rock is about the size of a football stadium, where a type of magnetite of iron oxide has been discovered.