Latest newsTop Stories

NASA spacecraft successfully lands on asteroid “binoculars”

By Brian Adam
0
9
NASA's spacecraft Osiris Rex has landed on asteroids and will soon return to Earth with soil samples from there (Photo: NASA)
Nasa Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Asteroid "binoculars"

Must Read

Apps

Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Truecaller is one of the applications that we can find in the Google Play Store and the App Store to manage calls...
Read more
WhatsApp

How to have two WhatsApp to take advantage of a mobile with dual SIM

Brian Adam - 0
Having a mobile with dual SIM allows use two phone numbers to make calls or send SMS, but both numbers cannot be...
Read more
Google

‘Run Guys’: a great and fun clone of ‘Fall Guys’ that triumphs in Google Play Store

Brian Adam - 0
One of the hits of the summer was 'Fall Guys', a fun game that became popular among youtubers and other content creators...
Read more
Entertainment

Xiaomi goes for Google and Amazon: presents a new Mi TV Box 4K

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has been putting some more than interesting set-top boxes (STB) in stores for some time, with Google TV (formerly Android TV) seeking to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NASA's spacecraft Osiris Rex has landed on asteroids and will soon return to Earth with soil samples from there (Photo: NASA)

Arizona: Many NASA spacecraft have been flying to nearby planets, but now for the first time in history, its spacecraft has landed on a planet. The spacecraft will return to Earth with some dust and rocks from the surface of the asteroid binoculars.

On the afternoon of October 20, according to US time, the spacecraft named ‘Osiris Rex’ landed on a spacecraft as big as a building and from there will return to the earth with about 60 grams of dust, mud and stones. It will provide answers to many questions about the birth, evolution of the solar system, and the emergence of life on Earth itself.

When the spacecraft Osiris Rex landed on the binoculars after a complicated journey, NASA’s control room was filled with joy and congratulations. Central scientist Dante Loretta also expressed his happiness at the occasion and said that he kept orbiting the spacecraft in the orbit of the binoculars for ten consecutive days and even the slightest negligence could have failed the entire mission.

NASA chief Jim Brandenstein said the telescope is one of the oldest remnants of the solar system, which was 207 million miles from Earth in October 2020. The Osiris Rex mission left Earth in September 2016, traveling two years and one hundred and one days, covering a distance of one and a half billion miles, and has now landed on asteroids.

Binoculars are on the list of planets closest to Earth that appeared soon after the solar system. It is made up of dust particles that are like sea sand. A huge rock has also been seen on the rock of Benin, which has been named after the bird of Persian mythology, Simorgh. Another large rock is about the size of a football stadium, where a type of magnetite of iron oxide has been discovered.

Related Articles

Top Stories

For free Wi-Fi, the newborn is named after an internet company

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland: An interesting news has come from Switzerland that the parents have named their newborn daughter after the company providing internet service for free...
Read more
Latest news

The “intelligent window” that changes color in the heat to become a solar cell

Brian Adam - 0
Colorado: Experts at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a subsidiary of the US Department of Energy, have invented an "intelligent window" that rapidly...
Read more
Community

If you are gone, Fungie, thank you for 37 magical years Sean Manning

Brian Adam - 0
If you are gone, Fungie, thank you for 37 magical years Sean Manning Wednesday, October 21 2020 In 1988 our photographer met the famous...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©