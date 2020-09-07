Nasa Wants To Install Mini Nuclear Reactors On The Moon

To assist as much as possible the lunar activities (and maybe someday Martian too), aerospace engineers must devise a way to make their energy systems as long-lived as possible. A viable solution could be small nuclear generators in miniature.

There NASA, in conjunction with the US Department of Energy, has opened a sort of “call to arms” for industries and developers of large and small size: the aim is to propose ideas and projects for power generation stations – possibly powered with nuclear material – to be made, transported and finally installed on our satellite.

The project – known as Fission Surface Power – was conceived a long time ago (around 2008) and is now reaching its scheduled closure for the end of 2020. The US space agency will consider the most attractive proposals and interesting, also granting prizes to allow industries to work on preliminary projects that must be completed by the end of 2021. ready for the year 2027, when it is assumed that human activities on the Moon will be routine and above all long-lasting.

Several times over the years it has been thought of installing these “nuclear stations” on the lunar surface, but often public opinion has resented this, as the projects previously considered had the HEU, highly enriched uranium, as a fuel. Much more concentrated than the Uranium isotope used in nuclear generators, it was often used in nuclear submarine engines and – with a different mixture – in “dirty bombs”. This meant that communities against nuclear proliferation imposed themselves for the non-realization of these projects, being afraid they could give way to a new diffusion of the HEU.

Modern studies, on the other hand, require the LEU, that is low enriched uranium, much less dangerous but with a significantly higher mass. In this regard he intervened Anthony Calomino – Nuclear Systems Manager of NASA Technology Missions – who stated: “The system is quite complex. There is no single supplier that can accomplish everything in one go: collaboration between manufacturers will be required. Partnership is important and we wanted to give the aerospace and nuclear industries time to identify common needs and capabilities“, He then concluded”This could allow companies to propose a reactor that meets the project’s mass limits but capable of generating more than 10 kilowatts“.

The 10kilowatt limit is imposed by the space agency itself, as a minimum limit for an efficient nuclear generator that can last for at least 10 years. NASA also recently launched a challenge to create the best toilet to take to the moon.