National ban on home visitors and Level 4 to be implemented in Donegal

The Government decided in the evening to impose a national ban on visitors to the home and bring Level 4 into the border counties of Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

The decision leaves a state ban from visiting other families from tomorrow night except in a small number of exceptions such as childcare.

The Government discussed the situation of border counties tonight as part of a government meeting on the latest policies introduced in the North in an attempt to tackle the rapid spread of the Covid-19.

The main differences between Level 4 and Level 3 are that Level 4 only allows open permission for essential businesses, shops and services and no visitors are allowed into the house or any social event.

It was announced today that Northern schools were to be closed for two weeks from next Monday as part of the new restrictions being introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 north.

From this Friday the restaurants and pubs will be closed except for takeaway service. The restrictions will last for four weeks.

2,312 new cases of the crown virus were announced in Ireland today – 1,095 cases in the south and 1,217 cases in the north – the highest number of cases announced in the country in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health in the south announced that another five had died as a result of the virus in the state.

A further 128 cases were announced in Cavan this afternoon.

Cavan county has a fortnightly rate of disease per 100,000 population in 571, the highest rate in the state. The rate is 360 in Monaghan, the second worst county, and 353 in Donegal in third place.

190.7 the national rate.

Dr. said. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, described the situation as “a matter of great concern” at the new moment.

“Once again we have over 1000 cases to announce. That is a matter of great concern and we all have something to do.

“We all need to reduce the number of people we meet as much as possible. That means we should stay at home, work from home if possible, practice social separation and avoid unnecessary company. ”

Dr. asked. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, urged people to stop meeting their friends and try to curb the spread of the virus.

“People have to make choices. We need to stop meeting in groups, stop organizing fun visits for children, parties and other social events. People need to understand that this disease is a threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each and every one of us to take immediate action. ”