National vaccination plan for 14.3 million doses to be published

The Government will in the evening publish the national vaccination plan to combat Covid-19, a plan to buy 14.3 million doses from six different companies.

The vaccines cost € 112 million and will be provided free of charge.

The plan mentions five immediate types of vaccine distribution – hospitals and other health centers, nursing homes, major vaccine centers, GP clinics and community pharmacies.

People over 65 living long-term in care centers and health workers are the first two to be given the needle in January.

It is estimated that only a limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February but that there will be enough for those who are being prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as more are available from their manufacturers.

The major vaccination centers in places such as the Citywest Hotel in Dublin are expected to open in late spring and early summer.

It is hoped that a new online system will be available before the end of the year that will allow people to register to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the distribution of vaccines would be a “major national effort”. The vaccination plan would be “crucial” in tackling the Covid-19 and giving people the chance to return to normalcy, the Taoiseach said.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will start to be given a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its blessing.

The EMA is expected to do so on December 29 making the first batch ready for distribution in the state in early January. The EMA will decide on the Moderna vaccine on 12 January.