Latest news

National vaccination plan for 14.3 million doses to be published

By Brian Adam
0
0
National vaccination plan for 14.3 million doses to be published
National Vaccination Plan For 14.3 Million Doses To Be Published

Must Read

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro: a “big” 7.8-inch reader that wants to be more than that and allows you to install apps from Google...

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi had already made a nod to the e-book segment, but now it goes further with the Xiaomi Mi Ebook Rader Pro,...
Read more
Apps

Live Caption on Meet prepares to allow subtitles in Spanish, French, Portuguese and German

Brian Adam - 0
Disassembling an application allows you to find a trace of future changes that with the change may (or may not) reach versions...
Read more
Tech News

Process your business orders from WhatsApp with Take

Brian Adam - 0
The situation we are going through with the COVID-19 pandemic generated many changes in our lifestyle in every sense. One of...
Read more
Android

Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound

Brian Adam - 0
It had been leaking for a long time and finally it has already become an official terminal. Unexpectedly, and with virtually...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The plan, prepared by a special task force chaired by Brian McGrath, a professor and a fluent Irish speaker, mentions five immediate types for vaccine distribution.

National vaccination plan for 14.3 million doses to be published

The Government will in the evening publish the national vaccination plan to combat Covid-19, a plan to buy 14.3 million doses from six different companies.

The vaccines cost € 112 million and will be provided free of charge.

A special task force chaired by Brian McGrath, a professor and fluent Irish speaker, has prepared the plan which will be crucial in the drive to crack down on the Covid-19.

The plan mentions five immediate types of vaccine distribution – hospitals and other health centers, nursing homes, major vaccine centers, GP clinics and community pharmacies.

People over 65 living long-term in care centers and health workers are the first two to be given the needle in January.

It is estimated that only a limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February but that there will be enough for those who are being prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as more are available from their manufacturers.

The major vaccination centers in places such as the Citywest Hotel in Dublin are expected to open in late spring and early summer.

It is hoped that a new online system will be available before the end of the year that will allow people to register to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the distribution of vaccines would be a “major national effort”. The vaccination plan would be “crucial” in tackling the Covid-19 and giving people the chance to return to normalcy, the Taoiseach said.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will start to be given a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its blessing.

The EMA is expected to do so on December 29 making the first batch ready for distribution in the state in early January. The EMA will decide on the Moderna vaccine on 12 January.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

A remarkable work that explores a particular period in Hollywood history.

Brian Adam - 0
A remarkable work that explores a particular period in Hollywood history. ...
Read more
Latest news

50 gnó Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta do bhronntanais Nollag

Brian Adam - 0
Tá liosta do 50 gnó Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta curtha le chéile ag Tuairisc.ie chun cuidiú libh laethanta deireanacha na siopadóireachta Nollag ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Alexion’s purchase by AstraZeneca is as big as it is bold

Brian Adam - 0
The largest acquisition in AstraZeneca history is as big as it is bold. The British drugmaker announced on Saturday that it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©