Natural and proud of her age: Salma Hayek surprises the world with her bikini on social networks

Only 4 days of 2021 were enough for actress Salma Hayek to show off her shapely figure and delight her followers with a sensual bikini photo. The 54-year-old Mexican turned on social networks and captivated the looks of her own and strangers.

The Veracruz woman was seen in a cocoa brown halter neck swimsuit, which highlighted her spectacular curves and flat stomach. Hayek did not specify where in the world he is, but he did He highlighted that he enjoys the last days in a paradisiacal tourist center and sunny days.

Even though he didn’t write any description on his Instagram post, the Hollywood star accompanied her outfit with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a shiny gold necklace. The images show a relaxed Salma with a lot of self-love, also with a positive attitude after a chaotic 2020 and overtaken by a COVID-19 pandemic.

In a matter of minutes, the postcard captured the attention of more than 16.8 million followers on its social network. So far, the photo has a million 346 thousand 457 likes and several comments to praise the famous, who always showed solidarity with vulnerable groups facing health crises around the world.

“Holy Virgin of Guadalupe”, “Beautiful Salma”, Like good wine “,” Your look is perfect “, are some comments Hayek received from his followers.

One of the sexiest wives and mothers in show business also showed off her look with a casual bun and understated pink lipstick.

These publications are not isolated, Well, last week the same actress decided to say goodbye to 2020 with a series of photographs from nature and from a paradisiacal beach of unknown origin.

Salma Hayek, like most of the people in the world, was under shelter at home due to the arrival of the pandemic, but He wasted no time and did seek to clear his mind with some sporadic outings and funny comments through social networks.

On the postcards that she gives to her fans, you can read a proud Salma of her age and the damage that time has left on her body, such as some gray hair or even small wrinkles.

It also surprised everyone when He shared several photographs of his enviable figure at 54 and others more than 20 years ago. There were those who decided to praise the actress and commented that “there was no difference between the two photographs.”

Taking advantage of the hashtag #tbt (throwback Thursday) posted two pictures that were taken 20 years ago in a brown bikini that highlighted his slender youthful figure and his perfect physical condition at 33 years old.

The actress recalled the photographs in a brown bikini that she took more than 20 years ago, But now she imitated them by wearing a complete aquatic outfit, and although this time she wears more fabric, her sensual figure did not lose impact.

It must be remembered that in addition to celebrating life, Hayek stands out for his influence and convening power, since a few days ago The native of Coatzacoalcos celebrated that her Instagram profile reached 16 million followers, an amount that places her among the most popular Latin women of said social network.

