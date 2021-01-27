Naturgy offers an economical route to ecological transition

- Advertisement -

True to its surf roots, Australian fund manager IFM has found an ingenious way to ride the wave of renewables. It offers 5,000 million euros to buy 23% of Naturgy. The company’s ecological footprint is smaller than that of its local rival, Iberdrola, but its ambitions are high and its shares are cheap, making the trip to the coast potentially enjoyable.

At first glance, IFM’s takeover bid of € 23 per share seems quite generous, as it equates to a 20% premium over Monday’s closing price. However, it is still 7% below the company’s value of € 23 billion in February last year, before the coronavirus broke into Latin America, where currency devaluations have made a big dent in the top line of Naturgy’s operations. The shares reached a peak of 27 euros in mid-2019.

Investors in IFM’s Australian pension fund have more reason to be enthusiastic. A full acquisition seems unlikely: they will have to share the capital with CVC Capital Partners and Global Infrastructure Partners, who together own 42% of the group. However, at the offer price, they will earn a good dividend yield of 6.4% per annum, according to Refinitiv data. This could be further improved with leverage.

There is also the possibility that Naturgy will enjoy a valuation increase as it moves from the supply and distribution of natural gas – its core business – to renewable energy, which is often more highly valued by investors and analysts. IFM’s price implies a business value of about 9 times this year’s EBITDA, compared to Iberdrola’s almost 11 times, of 75,000 million euros, whose green roots are planted more firmly. Danish wind farm operator Orsted, a company dedicated exclusively to renewable energy, is worth a whopping 23 times.

Naturgy already has a not inconsiderable 9 gigawatts of wind, solar and hydroelectric energy production, which is equivalent to approximately half of its installed capacity. And the purchase this month of another 8 gigawatts in the United States clearly shows where the CEO, Francisco Reynés, wants to go.

Furthermore, its pipeline network in North Africa could be very profitable if dreams of large solar parks and hydrogen production facilities in the Sahara desert come true. In the lingo of surfers, it is almost a perfect wave.

