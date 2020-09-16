Nearby Share: Android launches AirDrop-like function to share files

Google announced the launch of Nearby Share, one of the most anticipated functions that all Android users will soon be able to enjoy.

Also, Nearby Share will have a “Stealth mode”, to not always appear available, in case you do not want to receive files at a certain time.

How are Nearby Share and AirDrop alike?

AirDrop is a service of Manzana that allows file transfers between macOS and iOS devices, and which served as inspiration for Google.

According Google, Nearby Share it took years in development to work perfectly. It is currently in phase three testing, but will be available very soon on all devices Android and can be used with the most recent versions of the operating system.

It is said that Samsung will be the first brand to test it, so if you were thinking of renewing your equipment, probably the new ones Galaxy A31 and Galaxy S20 Ultra be the perfect option; count on Android 10 and you can find them in Telcel Online Store in Rent Plan or Friend Kit, with the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.