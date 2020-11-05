Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Review: Full throttle underground racing

Need For Speed ​​represents, for better or for worse, the history of arcade racing games. Before the advent of unmissable series like Burnout, Forza Horizon and the like, the name of the Electronic Arts IP was practically considered synonymous with drifting and crazy racing at full throttle. After having cheered gamers from all over the world for years, however, the enthusiasm around the brand has started to fade, diminishing from chapter to chapter.

Probably the lowest point was reached in the generation of PS4 and Xbox One (we invite you to read our review of Need for Speed ​​Heat), the one that is now about to end, and perhaps this is precisely the reason why the publisher, instead of continuing to churn out new chapters, he has seen fit to propose to Stellar Entertainment to join Criterion to work on a remastered version of the first Hot Pursuit, one of the latest Need For Speed worthy of the name to arrive on the market. And this last statement, if ever it were needed, only makes the seriousness of the recent crisis that the series is going through even more evident: we are talking, after all, of a product that is ten years old.

Back to drifting

The one implemented by Stellar is however an operation without particular creative flashes: it is configured rather as a canonical remastering, an interesting and far from simple modernization work (as already highlighted by the development team during a Q&A session on the occasion of the first contact with the game), but which on balance remains really very conservative. However, we are talking about an extremely dated product, whose servers had been down since time immemorial and whose assets were far from the standards of the current generation.

Every element of the old Hot Pursuit is still in place, obviously without neglecting the addition and integration of all content arrived post-launch, and in this sense the work done is particularly intriguing and not at all trivial, if we consider the attention with which the additional portions of the game have been merged within the heart of the progression, significantly increasing overall longevity. However, there is no trace of changes to the various types of races, nor of changes aimed at reconfiguring the Seacrest County courses. Also all the menus are – for better or for worse – identical to those of the original, as well as the progression and the ways of unlocking the vehicles (just do races and level up).

The pre-rendered footage has instead been significantly improved: although the restoration work was not able to completely mask their age, every single cutscene is completely restored and carefully upscaled, and the results are, in our opinion, more than decent. What matters most, however, is to understand what are, exactly ten years after the game’s release, the sensations returned by the pad product in the hand. Because you can overlook the small flaws of a map (which actually acts simply as a menu for selecting assignments) slightly more grainy than that of some products born and raised in the current generation of consoles, but if once “on the track” “you don’t have fun, it’s not so easy to turn a blind eye. Fortunately, the effectiveness of the gameplay of Hot Pursuit does not seem to have been affected in any way by the signs of time and the game has aged really well.

The races are exciting and full of adrenaline, the permissive and overly arcade driving model but at the same time particularly technical and fun; we also found the layout of the streets of the county of Seacrest impeccable, able to fully enhance the gameplay and its spectacularity. The use of gadgets and other secondary systems, including the possibility of requesting the intervention of a helicopter or an improvised roadblock when taking on the role of policemen, or simply to launch an electromagnetic pulse able to disable the rival cars, make the gameplay varied and always fresh, today as ten years ago.

And then there are the “takedown“typical of the Burnout series (as highlighted in the review review of Burnout Paradise Remastered), which do not go by that name but, basically, work the same way. This is one of the aspects of the game where Criterion’s hand is most recognized. . Taking out the SCPD cars – or avoiding being knocked out by them depending on the role – gives the races that extra bit of spice that never hurts. And in fact one of our favorite types of races is the one called ” Hot Pursuit “, in which the typical mechanics of” police “missions blend with the classic races between outlaw pilots.

If we really have to be honest, however, we continue to prefer the missions undertaken from the point of view of the police, partly because of the presence of the aforementioned takedowns, and partly because, in those circumstances, it doesn’t weigh too much. the inevitable – and at times perhaps slightly too invasive – elastic effect, which still continues to heavily afflict speed racing today. If on the one hand the latter contributes to making competitions more exciting, sometimes it almost seems to want to put a spoke in the wheel in an artificial and “incorrect” way. One of the hallmarks of Hot Pursuit was, and continues to be, the so-called Autolog, a – at the time futuristic – fully cross-platform integrated online system that puts us in direct competition with our friends.

With each new record, the others will receive a notification and will thus be incentivized to retry that particular mission with the sole purpose of returning to the top of the rankings. This dynamic, which on paper might appear as a simple filler for its own sake, is actually one of the most effective mechanics of the whole product. It is no coincidence that the development team and the publisher have dedicated the trailer with which they announced the remastered precisely to this aspect.

In addition to having the ability to compete asynchronously with all our friends through this sort of indirect multiplayer (which, we remind you once again, embraces the entire progression in a transparent and seamless way), Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered can also rely on numerous more traditional multiplayer modes, which replicate the missions of the single player career in a context that welcomes multiple players.

In addition to the regular races and canonical chases, the remastered also includes two additional modes: Wanted # 1 and Arms Race. The first consists of a team challenge in very large areas, in which one of the drivers will be randomly chosen as wanted. The cops ‘goal will be to capture him, while the other pilots’ goal will be to help him escape the long arm of the law. Arms Race is even more chaotic, featuring a race to the death with all participants armed to the teeth.

A new livery

On the technical side, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit: Remastered it does not cry out for a miracle, but it still defends itself pretty well. Some elements of the backdrops and of the setting are still far from the standards to which the courses have accustomed us in recent years, and although the leap forward (even compared to the PC version of the original) is easily perceptible and almost always evident, the product he continues from time to time to betray his venerable age.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (2020)

The biggest changes between the two versions are to be traced especially during the night, when the pitch darkness of the original seems to have given way to greater brightness, which favors the dynamics of the game. THE polygonal models of the cars are also much more detailed and treated with respect to the past, while to cover any imperfections, or the excessive filtering of some elements on the “track”, the excellent sense of speed takes care of it. To be a simple remastered – sold by the way to a very honest budget price – we certainly can’t complain. In terms of performance, everything also seems to have gone the right way, and on PlayStation 4 Pro, the console we used to carry out our test, the frame rate is nailed to the expected values ​​without any kind of surprise.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (2020)

In performance mode, we are talking about 60 frames per second with a resolution of 1080p, while opting for 4K, the frame rate will be exactly half. We, to be honest, after trying the 4K resolution for a while for the record, we decided to continue our adventure by preferring the frame count to image cleaning. A last very small content addition concerns the photographic mode, which allows you to completely remove the user interface. But unfortunately, the system continues to appear very limited, and apparently does not allow shots outside the anonymous base garage.