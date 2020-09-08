University College Dublin academy Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has said that her complaint of harassment in the workplace has taken a very long time to process and that a wider discussion on the question.

It is because of this, she said, that she decided to put her own story in front of the world.

Speaking on RTÉ ‘s Claire Byrne radio program, Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said that harassment is not just about her own workplace or sex.

She said it was time to tackle the problem properly and change the culture and structures in academic institutions.

She hopes, she said, that telling her own story will make a real difference.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin has said that she was harassed by Professor Hans-Benjamin Braun between 2015 and 2017.

Although she complained to the University authorities during that time, she was finally forced to speak to the Gardaí in 2017.

It was again a year later – 2019 – that a court banned Professor Braun from making any contact with Dr O’Sullivan for five years.