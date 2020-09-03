Senator Seán Kyne said that Clifden in Connemara needs to be inspected to better protect the area’s infrastructure in the wake of yesterday’s floods.

Early action is needed, he said, but the planning process must be adhered to at the same time.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Senator Kyne said that the Office of Public Works intends to build a defensive wall between the River Glen and the rear of the houses in the Clifden Valley estate, which were damaged by the floods yesterday.

An emergency scheme will be made available to people who cannot afford to pay for the damage done to their homes, Sean Kyne said.

Minister of State Patrick Donovan, who is in charge of the Office of Public Works, met with people in Clifden last night and again today. He also met with County Council executives today.

An Cheathrú Rua Fire Brigade commander Edward Ó Sé said houses in the Clifden area had been badly damaged.

People had to go up on the second floor in the worst-hit houses, he said, because there were six feet of water inside them.

The situation could be much worse if the bridge or part of the road was swept away in the area, Edward O’Shea said.