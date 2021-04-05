NeoRhythm, the smart headband that relaxes you, de-stresses and helps you sleep

- Advertisement -

More and more devices are coming to the market with a single objective: to achieve that when we return home let’s disconnect from work and stress of a day full of comings and goings and that, when the nights come, our rest is restorative and helps us to face a new day with renewed desire. This has been greatly helped by technological advances in recent years, as shown by this NeoRhythm neurostimulation headband.

NeoRhythm smart headband. MDCN Technologies, Inc.

It must be said that this gadget was already in the crowdfunding process last year, during the summer, and managed to complete its economic objectives to launch a viable model for all its backers. With the process closed for months, now MDCN Technologies, Inc. puts a series of units on sale again, in a limited way and with an immediate delivery date, since the distribution period has been reached to those who contributed their money.

Relax, de-stress, focus and help you rest

Is NeoRhythm has the name of smart neurostimulation headband because its only quality is that. It does not play music, they are not headphones to listen to contemplative themes, or ASMR, Nor nothing alike. All its technology is focused on launching a series of stimuli that harmonize the electromagnetic fields that, with the passing of the hours every day, are altered until we are in authentic scenarios of stress, nerves and pain.

NeoRhythm smart headband. MDCN Technologies, Inc.

To put it very simply, this headband is responsible for “adjusting our brain waves” to better adapt to external stimuli, synchronizing the frequencies to the specific ones of the mental state that we want to achieve. To do this, it offers specific programs to reduce stress, concentrate if we want to put all our focus on a specific task, energize the body before sleeping or simply meditate. In addition to the above, it has another task which is to treat chronic or acute pain in some of the most troublesome areas of the body such as the neck, limbs and joints, on which we can use this NeoRhythm. Moreover, in the part of sleep, it is possible to use it thanks to a bag under the pillow to also help us synchronize those brain waves.

The way the device works is very simple since everything is done on the mobile screen. Through the bluetooth connection we can pair it with this NeoRhythm and select the type of program, then press twice on one of the sides of the headband and it will start working. This device is recharged on a base, and has a sufficient autonomy to use it at home or in the office. You can get it right now at a price of 254 euros.

