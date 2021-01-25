Net reduction of 481 jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta companies in 2020

- Advertisement -

The pandemic left its mark on tourism in the Gaeltacht in 2020, particularly in Kerry where the number of people employed in Údarás companies fell by 12%.

481 full-time jobs lost in 2020 in companies supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta when the number of jobs created during the same year is taken into account.

According to End of Year Statement 2020 the enterprise and language planning organization, published today, saw a net decrease of 6% in the number of jobs supported by the authority compared to 2019.

There were 7,363 full-time and 437 part-time jobs in companies supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta at the end of 2020. There were 7,844 full-time and 374 part-time jobs in 2019.

Leaving the tourism pandemic in particular, there was a net reduction in employment in all Gaeltacht counties except Meath, where there was a 2% increase.

Kerry was hardest hit with a 12% reduction in the number of people employed in Authority bodies in the county.

The Galway Gaeltacht has the highest number of jobs. There was a net reduction of 95 jobs in Galway in 2020. The Authority’s client companies at the end of last year had 2,995 full-time jobs compared to 3,090 in 2019. This represented a decrease of 4.3%.

The Authority’s client companies in Donegal had 2,168 jobs at the end of 2020, a net reduction of 158 jobs from 2019 to 2,326 jobs. This represented a decrease of 6.8%.

The number of jobs in Kerry fell from 695 jobs in 2019 to 611 in 2020, a net reduction of 84 jobs, or 12%.

There was a net reduction of 71 jobs in Mayo, compared to 604 full – time jobs in the Authority ‘s client companies at the end of 2020.

In the Meath Gaeltacht there was a net increase of five jobs and a total of 215 jobs in Údarás client companies at the end of last year, an increase of 2%.

There were 664 full-time jobs in Údarás client companies in the Cork Gaeltacht at the end of 2020, compared to 699 jobs in 2019. This was a decrease of 5% in Cork.

There was only a reduction of three jobs in the Waterford Gaeltacht where there were 146 full – time jobs in the Authority ‘s client companies at the end of 2020.

The Authority’s report states that 435 of their companies benefited from a € 7.4 million fund made available in 2020 to help companies tackle the pandemic and Britain.

A further € 8 million was provided to the Authority in 2020, as part of the Government’s job stimulation program. This funding includes 45 capital projects. The projects involve the refurbishment of buildings, wastewater treatment plants, roof repairs and insulation. By the end of 2020 25 of the projects had commenced and seven had been completed.

In relation to the language planning process, language plans were in place in 18 of the 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas by the end of 2020. 18 Language Planning Officers and four Assistant Language Planning Officers were employed to implement these plans.

The employment figures in 2020 were gratifying in light of the pandemic, said the Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.

“It has certainly been a difficult year in many ways but we are very pleased with the level of activity and support that Údarás na Gaeltachta has been able to provide in unforeseen circumstances. Significant investment has been made in the business infrastructure of the Gaeltacht, and investment is being made in language matters in the communities at an unprecedented level, ”said the Authority’s Chief Executive.

The Chair of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Anna Ní Ghallachair, said that 2020 was not as “challenging” as “the memory of the people”.

“The Gaeltacht’s response to this humanitarian emergency is a source of pride and the Board is encouraged by the resilience shown to date by Gaeltacht businesses and communities. There is no doubt that the appropriate resources will be required to achieve proper recovery and development in the Gaeltacht in the coming years but this has got off to a good start and Údarás na Gaeltachta has increased and additional budgets available for 2021.

“There are crucial years ahead in the Gaeltacht but the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta is unanimous and committed to supporting Gaeltacht communities in linguistic, cultural, social and economic matters in every way possible and to demand the appropriate actions and resources in this regard. ”