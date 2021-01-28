Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter

Netflix confirms working on Tomb Raider animated series

By Brian Adam
0
0
Tp5ca6ngszhvfl2wobb7jmijp4.jpg
Tp5ca6ngszhvfl2wobb7jmijp4.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that one of the most popular platforms for streaming series and movies is Netflix. Despite the launch of Amazon Prime, HBO or Disney Plus, the red platform still has millions of users around the world.

One of the details that most attracts the attention of viewers is that Netflix has many own productions based on different fantastic universes such as Castlevania and Dragon’s Dogma.

On this occasion, the company announced on Twitter that they are preparing an animated series of tomb Raider, Lara Croft’s adventure, exploration and adventure saga. The production will be in charge of Legendary Entertainment, the same one that adapted Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds.

For now, no details related to the plot of the series have been offered. The Level Up medium claims that it could be a continuation or that it is part of the universe that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix already created.

“The most iconic heroine in video games will make the leap to animation! tomb Raider is a new Legendary anime series that follows Lara Croft after the events of the video game reboot trilogy, ”the Netflix announcement reads.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Design Xstream, a directory with all kinds of resources for designers

Brian Adam - 0
Graphic design is an area in which resources to start creating can be generated or found. That is, we can have...
Read more
Tech News

Intel Iris Xe, desktop graphics card will not be compatible with AMD chips

Brian Adam - 0
Intel yesterday officially launched its first Iris Xe graphics card designed for the world of low-end desktop computers. However, a statement released to...
Read more
Tech News

Turn your smartphone or tablet into a secondary screen with Deskreen

Brian Adam - 0
Depending on the number of applications we use and the nature of our work, it can be a great idea to use...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©