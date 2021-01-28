Netflix confirms working on Tomb Raider animated series

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that one of the most popular platforms for streaming series and movies is Netflix. Despite the launch of Amazon Prime, HBO or Disney Plus, the red platform still has millions of users around the world.

One of the details that most attracts the attention of viewers is that Netflix has many own productions based on different fantastic universes such as Castlevania and Dragon’s Dogma.

On this occasion, the company announced on Twitter that they are preparing an animated series of tomb Raider, Lara Croft’s adventure, exploration and adventure saga. The production will be in charge of Legendary Entertainment, the same one that adapted Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds.

For now, no details related to the plot of the series have been offered. The Level Up medium claims that it could be a continuation or that it is part of the universe that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix already created.

“The most iconic heroine in video games will make the leap to animation! tomb Raider is a new Legendary anime series that follows Lara Croft after the events of the video game reboot trilogy, ”the Netflix announcement reads.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. – NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms