Netflix could be testing spatial audio for AirPods

According to a new report Netflix is testing compatibility with spatial audio for users of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

This novelty has been tested on Netflix since last December, according to a very well-informed source. In fact, this person is working on the development side of the company in the US but wishes to remain anonymous for obvious reasons.

According to this person, the streaming leader should launch this novelty in the spring with a logically limited catalog from the beginning.

Spatial audio uses dynamic head tracking technology to move audio through 3D space based on how a user is positioned relative to a device screen. Here’s how Apple describes the feature in its support website.

Apple introduced this feature in the past WWDC. Spatial audio creates a sound environment that goes beyond the classic left and right tracks. Depending on the content you are viewing, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max they can create what has been called a “sound field.” Taking the device to which they are connected as a reference, a directional source of sound is created.

Until now and always, the sound emitted by the left side was reproduced in the left earphone, while the right earphone was responsible for the sound on the right. It didn’t matter what you did, the sound always came in this way.

Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking provides theater-like sound that wraps you around from the movie or video being played, so that the sound appears to be coming from everything around you. The sound field remains assigned to the device and the voice remains with the actor or action on the screen.

There is currently no indication of when we can expect this feature to hit Netflix at iPhone and iPad, but it is believed that a lot of work will need to be done by the transmitter. Apple creates support for spatial audio directly in iOS and iPadOS, after all.

Spatial audio is available to all users of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro running an iPhone with iOS 14 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 14 or later.