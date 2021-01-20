Netflix exceeds 200 million subscribers: in the future Serie A and price increases?

- Advertisement -

Record growth for Netflix, which announced through a letter sent to investors that it had exceeded 200 million paying subscribers in 2020. In the last quarter, the streaming platform gained 8.5 million new subscribers, bringing the total for the year just ended to 37 million.

It is undeniable that these numbers have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns imposed at the national level by various governments to contain the contagion. With millions of people confined to their homes, in fact, all services like Netflix have benefited from an increase in subscriptions.

Netflix also added that the revenues generated by this boom they will make the company more independent economically as it will no longer need “raise external funding for day-to-day operations“. For 2021, in fact, a balanced cash flow has been estimated, while as regards the future he has already specified that he intends”improve Netflix every day to better delight our members“and become the preferred content provider.

On the other hand, there is no mention in the letter to the possible increase in the prices of subscriptions that Netflix has already fielded in the UK and that could soon affect other markets, including Italy. There is also no mention of the possible entry into the football sector: in France the company is testing TV channels, which according to many could be the prelude to what will also happen in Italy, where Netflix could present an offer for TV rights to the series TO.