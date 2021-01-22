MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

Netflix: how to check for connection problems in the app

By Brian Adam
0
0
Netflix: how to check for connection problems in the app
Netflix: How To Check For Connection Problems In The App

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Netflix: how to check for connection problems in the app

Maybe at some time, even with a stable WiFi connection, you have opened the Netflix application and it has given you problems. Series not charging, connection problems and mistakes that you don’t know where they come from.

We will explain to you how can you check if connection problems come from the Netflix app or if, on the contrary, it is your network that is causing problems. In this way we will have information about the state of the network in a simple way.

Checking connection status on Netflix

Netflix

Although it is not a very well known option, Netflix allows users to check connection status. It can be done from the app’s own settings, without having to install anything else. If we want to check if our mobile is connecting correctly to the Netflix server, we just have to follow these steps.

  • Open the Netflix app
  • Go to ‘more’
  • Open ‘app settings’
  • Below, in diagnostics, click on ‘check network’
  • Hit ‘start test’

Ready, the test is quite simple and gives us the only two data we need to know: if we are connected to the internet and if we are connected to the Netflix server. If we have a network connection but the Netflix server does not respond, we will not be able to see content, even if our internet connection works perfectly.

It is a simple process that we can carry out when we have some connection problems with Netflix, to detect if it is a problem with the app or with our WiFi (or data connection).

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS tested on ASUS ROG Flow X13: 30% faster than predecessors

Brian Adam - 0
After the Ryzen 7 5800G desktop APU benchmarks appeared online, the spotlight has now shifted briefly to the 5000 Mobile series processor range announced...
Read more
Car Tech

Porsche presents a new electric Taycan for less than 100,000 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Porsche is one of the companies that has decided to compete in the electric car market with a Taycan range that, in recent...
Read more
Gadgets

Contest: We give away a Motorola Moto G7

Brian Adam - 0
This first month of 2021 has not been an easy month. To the traditional "January slope" at an economic level, this year is added...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©