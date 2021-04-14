Netflix improves profiles for children with these changes

- Advertisement -

Netflix is ​​applying some visual changes to the profiles for children to make them more enjoyable for the little ones in the house.

These changes are already being implemented on all Netflix accounts, although it will not be available on mobile devices yet.

New design for children’s profiles on Netflix

We are already used to seeing rows and rows of recommendations every time we enter our Netflix account. And of course, also the Netflix premieres being promoted over and over again. But this dynamic does not work to attract the attention of the little ones, and that is why Netflix is ​​betting on a more visual design, as seen in the new update.

Instead of so many related tips and shows, Netflix will show kids their favorite content and characters along with a matching background when they log into your profile. Yes, as soon as they open the profile they will find all the content that is familiar to them with a selection of characters according to the chosen programs.

So even the little ones can quickly find their favorite pictures or movies without scrolling through suggestions or asking their parents for help. Of course, all this content that gains priority in the profiles of the little ones will change according to their preferences and playback history.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new design is only being implemented in Netflix profiles on TV, but it is possible that it will be extended to mobile devices in the coming months. Remember that to create a profile for children on Netflix, you only need to choose “Create profile” and then activate “only for children”. You will see that a logo (children) is automatically added to the profile icon so that it can be identified from the rest of the profiles and all the corresponding changes and controls are applied.