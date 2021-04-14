web
Tech News

Netflix improves profiles for children with these changes

netflix 730x411.jpg
netflix 730x411.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Netflix is ​​applying some visual changes to the profiles for children to make them more enjoyable for the little ones in the house.

These changes are already being implemented on all Netflix accounts, although it will not be available on mobile devices yet.

New design for children’s profiles on Netflix

We are already used to seeing rows and rows of recommendations every time we enter our Netflix account. And of course, also the Netflix premieres being promoted over and over again. But this dynamic does not work to attract the attention of the little ones, and that is why Netflix is ​​betting on a more visual design, as seen in the new update.

Instead of so many related tips and shows, Netflix will show kids their favorite content and characters along with a matching background when they log into your profile. Yes, as soon as they open the profile they will find all the content that is familiar to them with a selection of characters according to the chosen programs.

So even the little ones can quickly find their favorite pictures or movies without scrolling through suggestions or asking their parents for help. Of course, all this content that gains priority in the profiles of the little ones will change according to their preferences and playback history.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new design is only being implemented in Netflix profiles on TV, but it is possible that it will be extended to mobile devices in the coming months. Remember that to create a profile for children on Netflix, you only need to choose “Create profile” and then activate “only for children”. You will see that a logo (children) is automatically added to the profile icon so that it can be identified from the rest of the profiles and all the corresponding changes and controls are applied.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Apps

Google confirms the launch of the Google Pixel 5a, with 5G technology

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Read more
Apps

A bug in WhatsApp allows you to deactivate any account

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Read more
Tech News

Get all the details of the Apple event on April 20

Manzana prepares its first event in 2021, where it will launch a series of novelties, especially to those who have a device from...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.