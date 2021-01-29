EntertainmentTech News

Netflix improves sound quality in its Android application, how much?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Netflix improves sound quality in its Android application, how much?
Netflix Improves Sound Quality In Its Android Application, How Much?

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Streaming platforms have brought us a new way of consuming content, allowing us to fill any gap we have throughout the day with a few minutes of a chapter from our favorite series, or a movie that we have halfway through. In addition, many users have discovered an element that few valued until recently: sound.

Good audio is just as important as the image itself. Both the music, the voices and the special effects. That it sounds good how a door opens, how the characters breathe or that that nuance in a sentence reaches us clearly even if the volume is not very high. This has been possible thanks to the use of helmets in a generalized way, so the platform announces changes. And for the better.

Sound with “studio quality”

Netflix has begun to update the Android application (version 9 or higher) with what they call from the platform as ‘studio quality’ sound thanks to the use of a new codec called xHE-AAC. That is, an improved version (extended as the Anglo-Saxons say) of the HE-AAX with MPEG-D DRC that, basically, is able to balance the audio to harmonize its volume throughout all the content we see.

LUCY NICHOLSON REUTERS

Surely it has happened to you on occasion how in a chapter there are moments in which the volume seems to rise to the maximum, almost to the point of breaking, and after a few seconds, it goes down again to levels that we practically do not hear. Thanks to this new codec, we will not have those peaks and the feeling will be of a much more constant sound environment, quality and immersive.

Parallel to that ‘studio quality’ advertised by Netflix, this new sound codec is able to adapt more easily to the connection quality that we have at all times. It is not the same to watch content under the umbrella of a Wi-Fi network than to do it on the street with mobile data where there are areas with greater or lesser coverage and transmission speed. With this xHE-AAC changes are much better attenuated without giving the impression of sound degradation, although 4G is not going in the best possible way.

This improvement in audio it will allow us to set a constant volume for all the content we see within Netflix, and it will remain that way until we decide to change it, something that we are going to appreciate because it will serve to better adapt the exact point at which we want to enjoy series and movies.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How to know if an app is infected before downloading it? We show you

Brian Adam - 0
exist many types of virusesBut they all have the same goal: to harm users of infected computers. In theory, stores like Google Play Store...
Read more
Apps

Do you want to remember your old forgotten songs? Here is an ‘app’ that does it for you

Brian Adam - 0
Over the years we change, even if we don't realize it. Slowly, Those songs that made us vibrate so much with 15, 20 or...
Read more
Communication

Corsair launches the cheapest PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market

Brian Adam - 0
Corsair has, along with manufacturers like Samsung, Crucial or Western Digital, with the best SSDs on the market. The company was among the first...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©