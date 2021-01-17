Netflix is ​​testing the “spatial audio” feature of the AirPods Pro / Max

- Advertisement -

According to the French medium iPhoneSoft, Netflix is ​​testing the support for spatial audio of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The spatial audio functionality can be used in the AirPods Pro wireless headphones and the new AirPods Max, and it is compatible with the operating systems iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The spatial audio allows that, when you move your head, the location of which comes from the sound being held in place, rather than turning everything with your head. This way, you hear surround channels in the right place, even if you turn your head. However, it seems that this feature will only be available on Netflix’s most expensive plan. This is because the Dolby Atmos sound technology, which provides 360-degree surround sound, is only available on the Premium plan that costs 15.99 euros per month. Therefore, it is to be expected that AirPods Pro’s spatial audio feature will be available only to premium subscribers. On the other hand, it is not clear if this functionality could be used on a television, or will only be available when watching Netflix from an iPhone or iPad device. Today, for example, it is not possible to use spatial audio with an Apple TV.