Tech News

Netflix, it’s official: a highly requested feature is coming soon

By Brian Adam
0
0
Netflix, it's official: a highly requested feature is coming soon
Netflix, It's Official: A Highly Requested Feature Is Coming Soon

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Netflix, it's official: a highly requested feature is coming soon

Netflix is ​​always very careful about adding new features that can make its subscribers happy. Following the introduction of “Audio Only” mode, it’s time for another feature.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac and The Verge (the original source is Variety), the company of Reed Hastings has confirmed that in the first half of 2021 the much requested will come shuffle feature (“Shuffle Play”). The more attentive among you will surely remember the fact that this feature had already been talked about in August 2020, but in that case it was targeted tests and it was not yet clear whether random playback would come for everyone or not.

For those wondering, the “Shuffle Play” feature allows you to press a special button, in the test phase under the icon of your profile, to randomly start a movie or TV series. This is in some ways similar to Spotify’s shuffle and Google’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. Put simply, Netflix wants to eliminate the problem of choosing content, which sometimes leads the user to spend more time in the platform’s menus than watching movies and TV series.

Anyhow, apparently the choice is not totally random. In fact, the “Play Something” and “Shuffle Play” buttons start content similar to what the user has seen previously, also based on the genres most appreciated by the person involved. Furthermore, the function also seems to “fish” from the contents added to the personal list.

For the rest, we remind you that Netflix has recently exceeded 200 million subscribers.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

The US has also entered the race for nuclear fusion … finally!

Brian Adam - 0
Nuclear fission is a process in which a heavy nucleus splits into two more stable fragments. The applications of fission are numerous, but...
Read more
Mobile

The latest from Xiaomi: a camera that can take rear and front photos

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has obtained a new patent for one of its most pretentious smartphones in wide angle photography. The last one registered by...
Read more
Car Tech

Mercedes EQA 2021: new electric crossover with 500 kilometers of autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
Mercedes Benz has launched its new EQA crossover, an electric vehicle that will be part of a list of new electric vehicles that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©