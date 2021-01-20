Netflix, it’s official: a highly requested feature is coming soon

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Netflix is ​​always very careful about adding new features that can make its subscribers happy. Following the introduction of “Audio Only” mode, it’s time for another feature.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac and The Verge (the original source is Variety), the company of Reed Hastings has confirmed that in the first half of 2021 the much requested will come shuffle feature (“Shuffle Play”). The more attentive among you will surely remember the fact that this feature had already been talked about in August 2020, but in that case it was targeted tests and it was not yet clear whether random playback would come for everyone or not.

For those wondering, the “Shuffle Play” feature allows you to press a special button, in the test phase under the icon of your profile, to randomly start a movie or TV series. This is in some ways similar to Spotify’s shuffle and Google’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. Put simply, Netflix wants to eliminate the problem of choosing content, which sometimes leads the user to spend more time in the platform’s menus than watching movies and TV series.

Anyhow, apparently the choice is not totally random. In fact, the “Play Something” and “Shuffle Play” buttons start content similar to what the user has seen previously, also based on the genres most appreciated by the person involved. Furthermore, the function also seems to “fish” from the contents added to the personal list.

For the rest, we remind you that Netflix has recently exceeded 200 million subscribers.