Netflix launches Audio Only mode in its mobile application

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It is not very common that in Netflix There are great news in the operation of your application for mobile devices, but from time to time one appears. And this is what is beginning to happen globally. We tell you what is new in the app of this platform that is sure to be useful for more than one.

What has begun to be deployed in the Android application is the possibility of listening to only the audio of the content that is being played. Therefore, if you are thinking of going out to walk it is an option that you can take advantage of. Obviously it is not suitable for all kinds of options, since in some series it may not take full advantage of what Netflix offers, but with some movies and documentaries things change and yes that could be a viable option.

A very well thought out operation

The truth is that there is no complication whatsoever to use the new Audio Only Mode. You just have to press a new button that appears in the upper area of ​​the phone screen and choose the option that turns off the video. The terminal goes on to blank the screen, keeping the playback controls in case you need to manage what you listen to. In addition, a pop-up window that allows, among other things, to choose the headphones that you connect as what is used as the sound output element.

Pexels

An important detail at the moment has to do with the activation of the new Mode. It is not global at the moment and it is not something that is included in a new version of the application that you have. Control is carried out from servers, so not all users have the new function available, but gradually everyone who has access to Netflix will be able to enjoy it. Therefore, you may need to have some patience.

What does this mean for the future?

Well, for the moment it is evident that the idea is to increase the options that Netflix users have when it comes to enjoying all the contents of the platform, but the arrival of the Audio Only Mode only reinforces the idea that exists since long ago regarding the inclusion of podcast in the service. And the new function is just what is needed in the application to be able to consume this type of creations properly and, thus, compete with Spotify among others.