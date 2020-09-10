Netflix launches free movies and TV series in Italy: complete list and how to see them

Completely surprisingly, Netflix has made available in Italy movies and TV series visible for free, without subscription. There are some very interesting contents, from Stranger Things to Bird Box, passing through Murder Mystery. In short, Reed Hastings’ company is actually opening up to free content.

In particular, as you can see on the official Italian Netflix website, the company is giving a sort of “taste” to users, so that they can test the goodness of the service before eventually subscribing. According to what was reported by The Verge and Gadgets360, apparently the initiative was launched globally.

How to watch Netflix movies and TV series for free

To see the contents from Italy, just connect to the appropriate links, which you can find in list of movies and TV series present below. You don’t even need to sign up for an account. The films are whole, for the TV series there is only the first episode.

Stranger Things (TV Series);

Murder Mystery (Film);

Elite (TV series);

Boss Baby: Back in Business (TV Series);

Bird Box (Film);

When They See Us (TV Series);

Love is blind (TV series);

I due popi (Film);

Our Planet (TV Series);

Grace and Frankie (TV series).

In short, it is certainly an interesting initiative, which allows you to watch some very popular content, despite the TV series are not complete.