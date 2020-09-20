Netflix takes Ligue 1: revolution for football rights on TV in France

French Netflix subscribers can rejoice: there will be another way to see it from next season Ligue 1 streaming. In fact, apparently, the giant of Reed Hastings has also got his hands on this business.

In particular, according to what reported by Gazzetta (the original source is the French sports newspaper L’Équipe), in France Netflix customers will be able to pay 5 euros more per month to watch the start of Ligue 1, the top French football championship, which includes teams of the caliber of Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon. The agreement between the MediaPro group and Reed Hastings’ company seems to have already been concluded.

The possibility of see Ligue 1 on Netflix should start next season, which will start on August 21, 2020 with the match that sees Olympique Marseille and Saint-Étienne clash. In short, the issue of the TV rights of the French league is becoming more and more interesting and could give us some interesting advances regarding the future of football broadcasting in our country. Will Serie A be broadcast on Netflix in the future? Hard to say for the moment, but today 30 July 2020 is definitely a decisive day for TV rights.

Do you think that just a few months ago there were rumors of the possibility of the arrival of the Serie A on Amazon Prime Video. In short, it seems that the world of football is tempting great streaming services. Is this the future of TV rights? We’ll see.