MobileAndroidLatest newsEntertainmentNetflixTech NewsReviews

Netflix takes Ligue 1: revolution for football rights on TV in France

By Brian Adam
0
9
Netflix takes Ligue 1: revolution for football rights on TV in France
Netflix Takes Ligue 1: Revolution For Football Rights On Tv

Must Read

Apps

Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more news

Brian Adam - 0
The next version of the Google camera, which corresponds to the number 7.5, is preparing to add many new features to the Pixel: from...
Read more
Apple

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first "official" confirmation on...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

Brian Adam - 0
Google's acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Netflix takes Ligue 1: revolution for football rights on TV in FranceFrench Netflix subscribers can rejoice: there will be another way to see it from next season Ligue 1 streaming. In fact, apparently, the giant of Reed Hastings has also got his hands on this business.

In particular, according to what reported by Gazzetta (the original source is the French sports newspaper L’Équipe), in France Netflix customers will be able to pay 5 euros more per month to watch the start of Ligue 1, the top French football championship, which includes teams of the caliber of Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon. The agreement between the MediaPro group and Reed Hastings’ company seems to have already been concluded.

The possibility of see Ligue 1 on Netflix should start next season, which will start on August 21, 2020 with the match that sees Olympique Marseille and Saint-Étienne clash. In short, the issue of the TV rights of the French league is becoming more and more interesting and could give us some interesting advances regarding the future of football broadcasting in our country. Will Serie A be broadcast on Netflix in the future? Hard to say for the moment, but today 30 July 2020 is definitely a decisive day for TV rights.

Do you think that just a few months ago there were rumors of the possibility of the arrival of the Serie A on Amazon Prime Video. In short, it seems that the world of football is tempting great streaming services. Is this the future of TV rights? We’ll see.

Related Articles

Apps

Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more news

Brian Adam - 0
The next version of the Google camera, which corresponds to the number 7.5, is preparing to add many new features to the Pixel: from...
Read more
Apple

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first "official" confirmation on...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©