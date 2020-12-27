Netflix teased the premiere of the third season of Cobra Kai

- Advertisement -

Of overwhelming success worldwide, Cobra Kai it became one of the most watched series and one of the best spin-offs in recent times. That is why his return with season three was eagerly awaited. For this and not to disappoint his fans, Netflix decided to advance the premiere: it will finally be able to be seen from January 1 on the streaming platform, a week before what was scheduled previously.

Fiction is a sequel to the movie trilogy of karate Kid and continues its development 30 years after the events of the original film, culminating in the All Valley Karate Tournament 1984, and shows the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny lawrence (William Zabka). The new season shows how the protagonists deal with the violent confrontation between the students of the dojos of LaRusso and Lawrence, which left Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a delicate state after he fell into a void as a result of a kick from Robby keene (Tanner Buchanan). In parallel, Daniel looks for answers in his past and Johnny tries to redeem himself, feeling responsible for what happened. Meanwhile, Kresse, Lawrence’s former sensei, continues to manipulate the vulnerable students of Cobra Kai. The soul of All Valley is at stake, and the fate of each student and sensei hangs by a thread.

In addition to the premiere of the ten episodes, the show will take place on January 2 The Netflix Afterparty, where David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London hughes they will talk about this third season.

Part of this last season takes place in Hawaii, where they prepared some locations to recreate the geography of Japan, a country to which Daniel and Mr. Miyagi travel to train. It will be almost as a tribute to Karate kid ii. Although it can be seen without having witnessed the saga of karate Kid, there is an extra seasoning that fades if the past of the central characters is not known.

In a year marked by the pandemic, just days ago Netflix conducted a survey that indicated not only the increase in viewing hours in Argentina, but also identified which were the most viewed productions in the country. And precisely Cobra Kai was found among the fictions that were part of the top 10 action this year. In the same genre, Rescue Mission, The Old Guard and Power Project they were also one of the most viewed.

