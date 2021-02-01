Netflix tests a timer to stop the movie or series you’re watching

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who falls asleep watching TV, the latest innovation that the company is testing in its Android player may interest you: a timer that for playback when the minutes you set pass.

Accessible from the upper left corner, while we are playing a movie, this timer allows you to choose between three time slots to count from that moment: 15, 20 or 45 minutesas well as as soon as the movie you’re watching ends.

Netflix is ​​going to sleep alone

Obviously, Netflix keeps the mobile screen on while it is in use and regardless of the system settings. This consumes a lot of battery and overheats the mobile, which is not much of a problem if you are currently awake and enjoying the program in question. If you fall asleep, it’s a bit of a useless expense.

Not only that, but if you fall asleep during a Netflix session, it will be impossible for you to know later where in the movie you lost consciousness and the system will continue to play things next for a long time, until the message of “Are you still watching …?” The solution seems the same as the TVs of yesteryear: a timer, already in testing for some users on Netflix for Android.

With this timer, you can choose when do you want it to stop playing automatically: never (that is, deactivated), at 15 minutes, at 20 minutes, at 45 minutes or when the movie or series ends, if it is a series with chapters of a certain length.

After setting the timer, you won’t hear from it again until the time comes. A few seconds before, a notice will tell you that Netflix is ​​about to go to sleep, being able to do a Snooze as in an alarm. If you do nothing, the playback stops and the mobile screen turns off.

Via | The Verge