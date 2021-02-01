Netflix tests a timer to stop the movie or series you’re watching

If you are one of those who falls asleep watching TV, the latest innovation that the company is testing in its Android player may interest you: a timer that for playback when the minutes you set pass.
Accessible from the upper left corner, while we are playing a movie, this timer allows you to choose between three time slots to count from that moment: 15, 20 or 45 minutesas well as as soon as the movie you’re watching ends.
Netflix is going to sleep alone
Obviously, Netflix keeps the mobile screen on while it is in use and regardless of the system settings. This consumes a lot of battery and overheats the mobile, which is not much of a problem if you are currently awake and enjoying the program in question. If you fall asleep, it’s a bit of a useless expense.
Not only that, but if you fall asleep during a Netflix session, it will be impossible for you to know later where in the movie you lost consciousness and the system will continue to play things next for a long time, until the message of “Are you still watching …?” The solution seems the same as the TVs of yesteryear: a timer, already in testing for some users on Netflix for Android.
With this timer, you can choose when do you want it to stop playing automatically: never (that is, deactivated), at 15 minutes, at 20 minutes, at 45 minutes or when the movie or series ends, if it is a series with chapters of a certain length.
After setting the timer, you won’t hear from it again until the time comes. A few seconds before, a notice will tell you that Netflix is about to go to sleep, being able to do a Snooze as in an alarm. If you do nothing, the playback stops and the mobile screen turns off.
