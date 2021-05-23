‘Netflix wil zich op games storten’

Netflix is also planning to offer games. The company would therefore be looking for a new top position that should focus on those plans.
Insiders tell The Information that Netflix wants to expand in the field of games. Netflix is said to have approached top executives from the game industry asking if they would like to work at Netflix.
Netflix would consider offering a subscription similar to Apple Arcade . With this service, subscribers have unlimited access to a growing range of games for a fixed amount. Those games can be downloaded on all of the user’s Apple devices from iPhone to Apple TV .
Interactive films
Netflix has previously invested in games on a small scale, with, for example, a game based on the popular series Stranger Things. Netflix has also made several interactive films and series, such as the film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch . In it, viewers can make their own decisions at key moments in order to influence the course of the story.
Netflix has been keeping an eye on games for some time: in 2019, Netflix said that Fortnite is a bigger competitor than pay channel HBO, a pioneer in the field of TV series with a large budget. But when it comes to grabbing consumers’ attention in a fragmented entertainment market, Fortnite would pose a greater danger to Netflix.
Additional Netflix service
There have also been rumors recently that Netflix would consider an expansion pack with additional media. Then, among other things, behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts were mentioned.
Users could also compile their own playlists with movies and series episodes.