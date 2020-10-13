Netflix will end that annoying message asking you, “are you watching?”

It is not a Netflix invention because it is something that we have all already suffered in other devices, such as our Smart TVs, which come standard with a function that automatically turns them off when a certain amount of time passes in which we have not touched not a single button on the remote control. Or do you not hear that message of “the television will turn off in ten minutes”?

Well, Netflix has something like this, which from time to time makes us jump a message on the screen when it detects that we have not interacted with the device, so it can come to understand that we have fallen asleep while the playback goes on and on. And as at the end of a chapter, another begins and later another, well wants to make sure that on the other side of the screen we are awake and attending.

That message will disappear

So, it seems that the Americans are going to stop watching us so much and allow us to enjoy our freedom to fall asleep watching a series if we feel like it. Instead of being so fatherly, Reed Hastings are going to give us a little freedom with which we will show that we are responsible people and that they turn off their devices when the deepest sleep looms. Or not.

This message, although it can be eliminated in a simple way by touching the “continue watching” button, is one of those that has angered the community the most since it was introduced that mania of online platforms and services to take us by the hand to all the sites, as if we weren’t responsible for what we do. If we fall asleep and spend a whole season of a series, then we will return to where we left off; And if we wake up and the tablet has run out of battery and we will not be able to use it in our work or study day, then we will learn.

If you want to try this message to appear, You will have to place the tablet, or the mobile, in a specific position and not move it, or touch the screen, or interact with nothing for at least two or three chapters of a series. Only under those circumstances, in which Netflix detects that nothing has changed in a couple of hours or more, is when a message appears that, as we say, has on the nerves of many more users than you would have ever imagined. Do you think it is so bad?

