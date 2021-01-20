Netflix will officially launch the Shuffle Play feature in mid-2021

- Advertisement -

Netflix has announced that it will officially launch the Shuffle Play tool mid 2021. A feature that displays content based on your users’ viewing history.

Currently, the streaming platform has more than 200 million subscribers and aims to increase that number. That is why it launches Shuffle Play, a shuffle function that it has been testing since last year.

Now, Netflix will begin to choose content “based on what we have already seen.” This to show us series, films and documentaries that can be our liking.

Shuffle Play mode is designed so that “users tell us they just want to skip the navigation entirely, click a button, and we’ll choose a title for them to play instantly,” said Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer, Netflix.

Shuffle Play is activated directly on the Netflix main screen

The new Netflix feature will be displayed on the main screen of the application through a shortcut. This as a button located below the profile icon and will allow us to grant permission, as well as full control to the platform to show us content according to our browsing history.

At the moment, it is not clear what is the name that the company will give to this new function. However, the company indicates that it is coming up with something flashy and better than Google’s “I’m going to get lucky.”

Netflix continues to update its content search tool. Now, with this new random playback function, it seeks to help those people who often get stuck looking for movies and series, and even get lost without finding what they were really looking for.

Are you one of them? If your answer is yes, surely this tool will become your best ally. You just have to wait until the middle of the year to try it and exploit its benefits.

