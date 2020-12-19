Netflix Wrapped 2020: What have you seen the most? This app sums it up for you

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We are in December, the end of the year is coming and how the summaries of what will be a historical year due to the Covid-19. Fortunately this 2020, year to forget, will end. Now they come at the end of the year summaries of all kinds of things, and how could it be otherwise also the summaries of the most popular platforms, We already saw how musically Spotify and Apple Music were responsible for releasing their annual summaries.

Now it is your turn to Netflix, through an external app we can have access to a complete analysis that review what we have seen during this year 2020 that, without a doubt, will be a reflection of what we have felt throughout these last twelve months, in which many of them have been spent confined at home consuming countless hours of movies and series to cheer us up.

Netflix Wrapped: take a look at your movies and series seen in 2020

Netflix Wrapped 2020 SmartLife

Netflix Wrapped, is a chrome extension very useful for all users of the Netflix multimedia platform. In this extension, you can see how you have seen Netflix during this year 2020. This extension will show you:

Hours viewed per month

Hours monitored by day of the week

Breakdown of content classification

Breakdown by gender

This extension has been created by a Canadian developers called Heat.supply, which have had the brilliant idea of ​​filling the void left by the platform by not imitating its competitors of digital services such as Spotify or Apple Music.

For use this extension and see the analysis of what we have seen the most on Netflix, we will only have to download it from this link. Once installed, we will have to go to Netflix and open the extension from the same platform, waiting just a few seconds and we will see all the detailed information.

Recommendations in digital services are in fashion

Netflix seems not to have wanted to ride the wave that other digital products have taken advantage of. The magnificent opportunity to interact with your users through these social tools.

An opportunity that these platforms took advantage of, to recommend playlists. These are a great way to discover and recommend products, whether music, video or other. In times where the offer is really high, being able to enjoy a selection is undoubtedly appreciated.