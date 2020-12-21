Netflix Wrapped, all about your consumption habits on Netflix during 2020

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It has become a tradition that during the last month of each year, Spotify shows the statistics of the content you consumed. Thus, Spotify Wrapped has become a trend every December, with all its users showing which were their most listened to artists. This possibility would be very interesting on Netflix, however, since there is no native way of knowing our consumption in 2020, we can opt for third-party alternatives.

In that sense, we have available an extension for Chrome called Netflix Wrapped, where we can know our consumption habits during 2020.

What did you see on Netflix in 2020? Find out with this extension

The truth is that it is very interesting to get an annual view of the content we consume, just like Spotify does. It is a way of knowing our tastes during the year and discovering what type of material we paid more attention to. However, Netflix has not released a feature like this for its service, so third parties were forced to do so. This is how Netflix Wrapped was born, the solution that we will use to discover our consumption statistics on Netflix during 2020.

As it is an extension for the browser, we will first have to incorporate it and also be previously logged into the Netflix account to be analyzed.

Once the extension is installed in Chrome, the next step is to go to Netflix and click on the icon. This will display a small window where we must click on the “Start” button. The analysis of our account will begin immediately and after a few seconds the data will be displayed.

So you can see the days, hours and seconds you spent watching content on the platform. Additionally, you will see a list complemented with a graph where you will see the content categories that you most consumed on Netflix in 2020. Although it is not an official option, it is very interesting to know in general our content preferences on the platform.

To prove it, follow this link.

.