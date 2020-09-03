Neuralink: What’s New, How Much True, and How Much Smoke in Elon Musk’s Bet on Brain Implants (Clear X # 106)

Elon Musk is not a low key guy. We are accustomed to dramatic and dramatic presentations; to projects always on the edge of science fiction; and the permanent feeling of not being able to distinguish where the smoke ends and reality begins. That, exactly that, also happens with Neuralink.

When it became known that Musk’s ambitious project that seeks to connect the human brain to a computer was going to present the “first operational device” the stir that was generated was more than remarkable. And, for that very reason, Despeja la X could not miss the appointment with the project that has been promising us for years the most cyborg future we could imagine.

Above all this; About what is new, what is old and what is (still) pure smoke we spoke in the last episode of Despeja la X. Javier Jiménez, head of science, health and environment at Engadget (@dronte), and Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo), producer of this and other Webedia podcasts, join us on a journey sui generis by the route plan of Elon Musk and his Neuralink.

“A fitbit for the brain”

“A wearable for the brain“With those words Elon Musk presented the first Neuralink operative device. In pigs, yes. Let us remember that the project that wants to connect the brain with a computer through an implant, dozens of microwires loaded with flexible electrodes and a system that processes and extract the information.

For now, Neuralink have tested the device on animals and have obtained FDA clearance to start testing in humans. His closest goal is to work with people who have had trauma and damage to the spine to help them in recovery (and in the use of state-of-the-art prosthetics).

But Neuralink wants to go much further. Musk spoke of treating depression, insomnia, and a dozen other neuropsychological illnesses; He spoke of curing blindness, paralysis or deafness. And above all, he talked about things like removing fear from people or discovering the nature of consciousness. Deep down, the Neuralink team has been trying for years to sell us a friendly and attractive version of the cyborg idea.

The problem is that this has many derivatives that only now begin to take shape. In today’s chapter we not only review the evolution, technology and design of Neuralink devices, but we also ask ourselves what we can expect from a field, that of “consumer neuroengineering”, that still sounds future. , but it is closer than it seems.

