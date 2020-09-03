Health

Neuralink: What’s New, How Much True, and How Much Smoke in Elon Musk’s Bet on Brain Implants (Clear X # 106)

By Brian Adam
0
11

Must Read

Computing

A manual discovered on Twitter reveals what the next iPad will look like

Brian Adam - 0
The photos of a supposed leaked manual for an unpublished iPad Air have been discovered on social networks, suggesting that the next generation...
Read more
Game Reviews

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Recensione: le leggende dello skate sono tornate

Brian Adam - 0
Activision (ri)porta Tony Hawk su PC e console con una riedizione dei primi due giochi di skateboard targati Neversoft. Sul finire degli anni '90, i...
Read more
Game Reviews

Raji An Ancient Epic Review: Adventure and Mythology in Ancient India

Brian Adam - 0
Raji: An Ancient Epic brings to console an action adventure inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology: here is the account of our journey in...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Samsung announces its new Galaxy Fit 2: dozens of spheres and great autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
Activity bracelets are one of those wearables that in recent years have proliferated with a huge number of alternatives on the market, where...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk is not a low key guy. We are accustomed to dramatic and dramatic presentations; to projects always on the edge of science fiction; and the permanent feeling of not being able to distinguish where the smoke ends and reality begins. That, exactly that, also happens with Neuralink.

When it became known that Musk’s ambitious project that seeks to connect the human brain to a computer was going to present the “first operational device” the stir that was generated was more than remarkable. And, for that very reason, Despeja la X could not miss the appointment with the project that has been promising us for years the most cyborg future we could imagine.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Above all this; About what is new, what is old and what is (still) pure smoke we spoke in the last episode of Despeja la X. Javier Jiménez, head of science, health and environment at Engadget (@dronte), and Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo), producer of this and other Webedia podcasts, join us on a journey sui generis by the route plan of Elon Musk and his Neuralink.

Listen and subscribe to ‘Clear the X’

We leave you here below the player since listening to this week’s episode. If you prefer, you can subscribe on any of the platforms we are on. In this way, you will be able to receive notifications and download each delivery once they are published.

  • Apple Podcasts.
  • Spotify.
  • iVoox.
  • Pocket Casts.
  • Overcast.
  • Google Podcasts.

“A fitbit for the brain”

A wearable for the brain“With those words Elon Musk presented the first Neuralink operative device. In pigs, yes. Let us remember that the project that wants to connect the brain with a computer through an implant, dozens of microwires loaded with flexible electrodes and a system that processes and extract the information.

For now, Neuralink have tested the device on animals and have obtained FDA clearance to start testing in humans. His closest goal is to work with people who have had trauma and damage to the spine to help them in recovery (and in the use of state-of-the-art prosthetics).

But Neuralink wants to go much further. Musk spoke of treating depression, insomnia, and a dozen other neuropsychological illnesses; He spoke of curing blindness, paralysis or deafness. And above all, he talked about things like removing fear from people or discovering the nature of consciousness. Deep down, the Neuralink team has been trying for years to sell us a friendly and attractive version of the cyborg idea.

The problem is that this has many derivatives that only now begin to take shape. In today’s chapter we not only review the evolution, technology and design of Neuralink devices, but we also ask ourselves what we can expect from a field, that of “consumer neuroengineering”, that still sounds future. , but it is closer than it seems.

Every week a new chapter

And remember: every Thursday you have a new chapter of our podcast Clear the X, in which we thoroughly analyze the great technological topic of each week.

Thanks for joining us!

Related Articles

Corona Virus

An open pandemic: what we know about the idea that the transmission of COVID-19 would plummet if we spoke less (or lower)

Brian Adam - 0
Throughout the months of the pandemic, we have learned many things. Often the long and difficult road. We have understood...
Read more
Health

“Ozone pollution” has risen dangerously in recent decades

Brian Adam - 0
L'ozone it is a gas formed by three oxygen atoms: it is often concentrated at high altitudes, where it provides an indispensable support for...
Read more
Health

Musk vs. the brain: what’s new and what’s not in Neuralink’s breakthroughs

Brian Adam - 0
It is often said that when Kennedy gave his famous speech on why they had chosen to go to the Moon, The...
Read more
Health

A wearable for the brain: Neuralink shows its first functional device to read the activity of the nervous system

Brian Adam - 0
Wearable for the brain, this is how Elon Musk decided to exemplify the first device they have developed in Neuralink. For the purpose of...
Read more
Apps

Google will alert you to an earthquake in an emergency

Brian Adam - 0
The earthquakes they occur daily around the world, with hundreds of millions of people living in regions at risk of earthquakes. A early alertness...
Read more
Corona Virus

Rising cases of Covid-19 in France and Germany

Brian Adam - 0
Cases of Covid-19 have risen in France and Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that dealing with Covid-19 will be more challenging in...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©