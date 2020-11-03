Neuralink, will the connection between brain and computer really be needed?

Since Neuralink was unveiled in July 2019, questions about Elon Musk’s project have increased dramatically until the first actual demonstration in August 2020, in which the South African tycoon showed the chip designed to connect human brains and computers (or rather, artificial intelligence) in action … on a pig.

Leaving aside the ethical issues concerning animal testing, already dealt with by PETA in September, Neuralink has nevertheless shown its basic functioning and its potential; but will it really be useful to our society? What are the risks in its implementation?

The idea behind it

First, let’s review the idea behind it: Neuralink is a technology capable of translating brain activity into digital data (and so far, nothing really new) and to communicate, via its chip and low-energy Bluetooth, with computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices. This peculiarity is the real selling point of the product since, as also said by Elon Musk himself, it would make Neuralink a sort of “Fitbit in the skull with lots of tiny cables”.

Initially the project consisted in inserting 3-4 chips in the brain through 8mm holes made by a laser, followed by their connection by means of special wires to be placed under the skull thanks to a robot equipped with a 24 micron needle; the procedure ended with the connection of the wires to a wearable computer called Link, to be placed behind the ear.

Now, however, the design has changed: Neuralink has become one coin to be placed in the skull through a small cavity, created by another robot during an hour-long surgery, without anesthesia and potentially painless, since it involves an extremely small incision; this dime would then communicate with other devices via Bluetooth and its battery would have one autonomy equal to 24 hours, to be recharged by inductive charging.

What can it do?

According to what Elon Musk said during the last presentation, Neuralink “it can actually solve problems like stroke, paralysis, blindness, hearing loss, autism spectrum disorder, Parkinson’s and conditions like anxiety and depression, but many people don’t realize it. All the senses – sight, hearing, smell -, but also various types of sensations such as pain are signals sent by neurons to the brain. By correcting these signals, everything can be corrected “.

However, the problems mentioned here are not the only possible use: in the Q&A session that followed the September event, Musk answered many questions regarding, for example, the use of Neuralink for calling a Tesla telepathically (confirmed by Musk himself), to play video games, or to listen to music directly inside our brain.

In addition to these already confirmed uses, however, there are other visions to Cyberpunk 2077: Neuralink could allow us to achieve symbiosis with AI enhancing our capabilities, or it could even join other visionary technologies such as specialty contact lenses currently being developed by Californian startup Mojo Lens, devices equipped with high resolution monochrome MicroLED displays (14,000 ppi) used to visualize information accessible in augmented reality directly in our eyes and without other tools, even browsing the Internet.

Not only that, but for developers – former collaborators of companies such as Google, Microsoft, Zeiss Ophthalmology and Johnson & Johnson – it will also be fundamental in solving vision problems.

Connecting Neuralink to Mojo Lens could really help all those who have more or less serious pathologies, at the same time enhancing their skills since, in the long term, Neuralink also intends to aim at the generation of Large-scale AI based on the “brain-machine interface”.

Thanks to this, according to Musk in the future we will be able to type 40 words per minute through the use of thought alone. But what does SpaceX CEO entrepreneur need to start human testing? Consent from relevant authorities such as the FDA is required.

Problems first …

In fact, there are many problems and alarms due to the barriers of current technology. Researchers such as Andrew Jackson, professor of Neural Interfaces at Newcastle University, have indeed argued that, although Neuralink is an advanced technology thanks to all the advances made by the team working there, the goals of Elon Musk mentioned previously would be too ambitious.

The problem would lie inapproach applied today in brain-machine interfaces, called “biomimicry”: brain activity is recorded as the user imagines various actions, such as moving the arm or tilting the head, thus mapping the brain cells involved in the movements and calculating their action potentials.

This approach works well enough for simple movements, allowing people with paralysis to move back – albeit to a limited extent – but according to Jackson the generalization to more complex mental processes such as reading the mind, our thoughts, and decoding them into a sensible and desired output by the user is a much more complex process.

Some researchers believe that AI can evade these problems and, thanks to an adequate amount of data, learn how to understand anyone’s brain signals; however, the language has evolved and today different people can speak languages ​​with different grammar and syntax, potentially making it more difficult for AI to do any activity in this area and beyond. As if that weren’t enough, at the level of brain cells we are all unique and, currently, there is no understanding that allows artificial intelligence to follow universal rules.

If you try to change the Neuralink project by thinking of it as a device that affects the brain rather than reading it, the challenges are even more complex: the electrical stimulation, in fact, activates many cells around each electrode and this could mistakenly ask cells with roles other than those desired to activate, modifying the experience negatively.

… and the risks after that

All the risks of this technology once installed in our brain must also be analyzed. Many other experts besides Andrew Jackson have in fact pointed out that all the solutions to the aforementioned problems such as stroke, hearing loss, etc. they are not verify and there is currently no prepared medical science which can provide them safely and effectively. Another unspoken thing is that over time these implants will break and, inevitably, will kill the brain cells surrounding the device causing damage to the brain; there are also the risks associated with possible inflammation and infections.

Leaving the medical sphere, however, all the other risks that today affect the daily use of smartphones, tablets, PCs and more must also be considered: data sharing, online privacy and cybersecurity are already a major problem, how much could the situation worsen with Neuralink, a device capable of decoding our thoughts to translate them into usable outputs in electronic devices?

Furthermore, Neuralink uses Bluetooth technology which, although it is considered quite safe as it only works with devices connected manually and in the vicinity of the user, is still susceptible to cyber attacks that could spread to our smartphones and PCs in no time.

Innovation still has a price

John Krakauer professor and neuroscientist John Krakauer of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said in September via the channels of the startup MindMaze, despite his deep optimism about Neuralink: “We are nowhere near the creation of this much-desired Black Mirror technology by Elon Musk; these things are premature and distant, yet we are already excited and concerned about it.”. In addition, he asked other questions about the ethical and cultural implications of Neuralink: “Will it be something that will widen the gap between rich and poor and become equivalent to a cosmetic surgery job? We don’t want to improve a group of human beings and not the rest”.

The price to pay, therefore, would seem particularly high: although innovative, Neuralink right now still has many question marks regarding its safety, as well as the actual possibility of using the chip to solve health problems and strengthen the brain.

On paper and based on Elon Musk’s statements, this technology could truly revolutionize our lives and medicine, but until there are concrete answers it will be like one of the many products being tested or video games in Early Access: a produced with an uncertain future and doubtful utility.