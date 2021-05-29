Never without my consent, the Facebook alternative to avoid blackmail with private photos

Facebook has been testing a pilot program to help those people who are going through blackmailing people who claim to have private content and can post it on social media if what they ask for is not fulfilled.

This function is named Never without my consent and then we will show how it works and why it would be important that you take it into account if you need it.

Why know about the option Never without my consent from Facebook

Imagine for a second that someone, whoever, is blackmailing you saying that if you don’t do what they ask, they will post such photos or videos on social networks like Facebook and Instagram to ruin your reputation and be seen by friends and family. This is called sextortion, and just as it may be illegal where you live, it’s also illegal on Facebook.

Therefore, this application gives you the possibility to go one step forward and resort to one of the most important options at the security level within the platform. With the Pilot program on intimate images shared without permission, also known as Never without my consent, you will be able to notify that there is a possibility that someone may publish your photos and they will be removed from the platform as quickly as possible.

The operation of this help is simple:

– A person tells you that they can post photos or videos on Facebook or Instagram.

– Instantly, you can contact the Facebook helpdesk.

– Through the charities you can see if you meet the criteria (they are all below) and they will make a confidentiality agreement to continue with the process.

– Fill in the form with name, Facebook profile link, email address and any other relevant information.

– When you send the form to Facebook, they will send an email with a link so that you can upload the images and videos that can be published by third parties in the app.

– Then a small Facebook team is in charge of verifying the content within 48 hours and the recognition technology may have the information necessary to delete the content if it gets published.

The requirements to access it are:

– That a person has intimate images or videos of you and you receive the threat that they can publish them on Facebook or Instagram.

– That you appear in the images.

– That you were not a minor when the images or videos were recorded.

– That you can still have access to the images.

– That the images violate the Community Rules of Facebook.

– And that the images have not yet been shared on Facebook or Instagram. If the images have already been shared on Facebook or Instagram, report the content directly in the app.

At the moment, the non-profit organizations that are in charge of helping in this process are from 8 countries and you can verify all the information through the following link.

Hopefully you don’t have to resort to this emergency plan. However, it is always good to take the lead and be aware of situations like this.