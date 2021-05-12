new 5g auction must yield at least 300 million euros

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) wants to collect at least 300 million euros next year with a second 5G auction.
During the new 5G auction, the frequencies will be distributed on the 3.5 GHz band. These enable connections at much higher speeds. At the auction in the first quarter of 2022, at least three parties must obtain licenses for the frequencies. In addition, no party may acquire more than 40 percent of the available frequencies, according to the proposal for the course of the auction.
In total, 300 megahertz of bandwidth can be distributed. It consists of three blocks of 60 megahertz and twelve blocks of 10 megahertz. The auction is held in three phases. Prior to and during the auction, the Ministry of Economic Affairs does not provide any information about the total number of participants. Afterwards, the winning parties are announced and the State Secretary makes the entire bidding process public.
Last summer, the Netherlands auctioned frequencies for 5G internet for the first time. Telecom providers KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile together paid more than 1.2 billion euros to be able to use the three designated frequency bands.
These were bands that make internet possible less quickly, but have a greater range in terms of distance. The radio waves of the 3.5 Ghz band reach much less far.