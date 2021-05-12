new 5g auction must yield at least 300 million euros

During the new 5G auction, the frequencies will be distributed on the 3.5 GHz band. These enable connections at much higher speeds. At the auction in the first quarter of 2022, at least three parties must obtain licenses for the frequencies. In addition, no party may acquire more than 40 percent of the available frequencies, according to the proposal for the course of the auction.

In total, 300 megahertz of bandwidth can be distributed. It consists of three blocks of 60 megahertz and twelve blocks of 10 megahertz. The auction is held in three phases. Prior to and during the auction, the Ministry of Economic Affairs does not provide any information about the total number of participants. Afterwards, the winning parties are announced and the State Secretary makes the entire bidding process public.