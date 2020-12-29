New AI model that rates movies in seconds

- Advertisement -

A research team from the USC Viterbi School of Engineering has devised a new artificial intelligence model that allows rate movies in a matter of seconds.

The surprising thing is that this tool performs the rating without even having filmed a scene. That is, the AI ​​only requires the script of the movie to perform the evaluation.

Victor Martínez, principal investigator of the study, expressed that the model analyzes “sounds like a gunshot or an explosion that are produced later in the production process”. An estimate that would help “filmmakers to decide” on the “degree of violence and if it is necessary to mitigate it”.

Basically, film directors would use this tool to make changes to scripts. In this regard, Narayanan, professor of electrical engineering, computer science and linguistics, who is also part of the team, indicated:

“At SAIL, we are designing technologies and tools, based on artificial intelligence, for all stakeholders in this creative business – writers, filmmakers and producers) to raise awareness of the many important details associated with telling your story on film. ”.

The USC Viterbi team used 992 scripts to train the AI

The Signal Analysis and Interpretation Laboratory (SAIL) research team at USC Viterbi used 992 movie scripts to educate artificial intelligence. These scripts included content scenes of sex, violence and drugs, so that the AI ​​learned to identify and distinguish one factor from another.

But how does AI work? This tool receives the information to later process it through a neural network. During this process, artificial intelligence analyzes the data “in search of semantics and expressed sentiment.” Basically what it does is classify words and phrases into categories like “violence, drug abuse, and sexual content.”

The study revealed that filmmakers “correlate” sexual content and drug abuse

After testing with the AI ​​tool, the researchers found a “correlation” between sexual content and drug abuse. In other words, “the filmmakers seem to match the content level” of these two factors.

Likewise, they found that low levels of violence are offset by scenes of “substance abuse and sexual content”. Really, they are interesting patterns, will the writers do it consciously or unconsciously?

There is no doubt that AI grows every day. Its usefulness is expanding to new sectors. If this tool is implemented in the cinema, writers, producers and filmmakers can have a clearer idea of ​​how their film will impact viewers, and based on this, make the necessary modifications.

.