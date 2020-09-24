New Amazfit GTS 2: oximeter and great design at the best price

Amazfit has been proving for some months now that it is one of the smartwatch brands that we can expect the most from, with some devices that mix great design with an unbeatable price, especially if we compare it with the reference that the entire market uses: the Apple Watch that, a few days ago, presented its Series 6 and a more economical range, the SE.

Amazfit GTS 2.

So the Chinese have decided to launch their artillery against the enemy thanks to an extraordinary model that enters through the eyes and that, although it reminds us of Tim Cook’s wearable, has enough personality to be considered, de facto, as the reference of the Android bench: neat shapes, very interesting features and an unrivaled price.

Three finishes and with oximeter

First of all we must say that this Amazfit GTS 2 arrives with a sensor that has become fashionable among smart watches this year, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, etc. It is the blood oxygen meter that, in recent months, has taken on special relevance due to the coronavirus and the serious symptoms of pneumonia it produces. Knowing at all times how our blood saturation is going is essential for those occasions in which the disease hides its symptoms but is undermining our health.

Amazfit GTS 2 silver and gold.

Besides that new sensor, the Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.35-inch AMOLED screen, 348×442 pixels resolution, dimensions of 42.8×35.6×9.7mm., finished in black, silver and gold, GPS as standard, measurement of our heart rate, accelerometers, bluetooth, wifi and NFC (for contactless payments in stores), microphone, speakers and an AmazfitOS installation.

As far as autonomy is concerned, andThis Amazfit GTS 2 has a 246mAh battery. which, according to the manufacturer, is capable of providing you with up to seven days in which we can use it without fear of needing a charger. As always, these figures are estimates and will depend on the intensive use we make. Even so, and in case you want to rush the days of good weather that are missing, you can take it to the pool and submerge it since it is capable of holding up to 5 ATM.

These new Amazfit GTS 2 have just been put on sale in China at a price of 999 yuan which, at the change, is approximately 126 euros. As always, it is possible to wait for them to arrive in our country or try to overtake them through Asian resellers that make it a bit more expensive.

