Amazon today presents his second generation Echo Buds. The new wireless headphones improve upon the first-generation originals with a more developed design. Now they are a 20% smaller and they have acactive ancellation improved noise level.

New Amazon Echo Buds 2: a headset with more powerful ANC and better comfort

In addition to reducing their size, Amazon has also made changes to the design of the Echo Buds. The objective of the brand has been to achieve optimize comfort, making them more comfortable than the previous and first generation. As we have commented, its design is now more stylized and developed (like AirPods Pro, Pixel Buds, etc.) to reduce unwanted pressure in the ear.

Instead of a glossy touch surface like on the original Echo Buds, the exterior is now all matte. However, this time Amazon has included its logo on the headphones. And they have also added a new color, they are available black and white.

Sound quality has also improved

With the first Echo Buds, Amazon borrowed some of the noise reduction technology from Bose. But this time, they have developed it all. The company comments that second-generation headphones “cancel twice as much noise” as the original model. It also has a mode with which you can adjust the amount of ambient noise.

“The Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound with expanded dynamic range, so you can enjoy your music to the fullest, regardless of genre. The premium speakers are optimized to increase the fidelity of the bass and treble, reducing distortion during media playback, offering vibrant melodies and clear words. “

The second generation Echo Buds They are rated IPX4 for water and sweat, which according to Amazon should cover any exercise and “light rain.” Furthermore, Amazon comments that the microphones in these headphones – three in each – have also improved; they are “optimized to capture lower frequencies compared to the previous generation”, apparently resulting in better quality for voice calls. Either headphone can be used independently in “mono” mode.

The duration of the battery is estimated at five hours of listening with noise cancellation activated, with two additional full charges in the case for a total of 15 hours. The case now has status LEDs for each individual earbud and if the battery runs out, load via USB-C you just need 15 minutes to provide about two hours of playback.

With the integrated Alexa voice assistant

Like the first model, Amazon expects much of the appeal of the Echo Buds to be the possibility to use Alexa wherever you go. You can order a specific artist or song, of course, but Amazon also added the option to order music by activity type late last year. You can control your smart home, play an Audible audiobook, ask for transportation directions, or even use Alexa’s local search powers to find the nearest COVID-19 testing center.

Price and availability

Finally, the Echo Buds also stand out for their price: $ 119.99 for the USB-C version, and $ 139.99 for the wireless charging version. At the moment, the US release has only been announced on May 12.

