Latest news

New app launched to help GAA clubs promote the Irish language

By Brian Adam
0
4
New app launched to help GAA clubs promote the Irish language
New App Launched To Help Gaa Clubs Promote The Irish

Must Read

Apps

Huawei fights with Google Play advancing the premiere of Dystopia: Tournament of heroes, now in App gallery

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the enormous difficulties that Huawei has with applications for its phones, the company is determined to boost its store with exclusive...
Read more
Tech News

This is how you can disable the button on your iPhone to call Siri

Brian Adam - 0
Is it annoying to press a button and call Siri unnecessarily? Manzana launched its new Macs with new processors in recent days, while...
Read more
Tech News

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: how the dual-charge battery works

Brian Adam - 0
Lenovo has found an original solution for fast charging in its Legion Phone Duel, which allows speeds unmatched by other smartphones. Smartphones released in 2020...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

FITT360, the 360 ​​camera that doesn’t need hands to record what we do

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time gadgets appear that are absolutely great and that completely change our concept of a specific category. Until now,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The app contains information about the Seosamh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation as well as a comprehensive sports dictionary, Irish language videos on the training, podcasts and much more

New app launched to help GAA clubs promote the Irish language

A new app has been launched to help Gaelic Athletic Association clubs promote the Irish language.

The app was made available as part of the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation, the support scheme of Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association for GAA clubs wishing to promote the Irish language.

The app will provide all the information about the Foundation itself as well as stories about the clubs’ involvement in the Foundation.

The app also has a comprehensive sports dictionary, Irish language videos on training and sports skills, short films and language lessons. It also contains podcasts, learning and teaching aids, information on language planning and on Irish language organizations and the community.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Seán Ó hÓráin, President of the Gaelic Athletic Association, said that the app is a great resource that will help clubs and their members across the country as they promote the Irish language in their own club.

“It’s great to have lots of resources, news and stories about the Society’s events,” he said.

Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Head of Glór na nGael, said that the Foundation ‘s new app was there to provide members with all the excellent information and facilities regarding the promotion of Irish in the clubs.

“My favorite resource in this app is the videos that describe language planning at the most basic level, and are especially aimed at starting a language plan in the club,” said Smith.

The app was launched by sports presenter Gráinne McElwain, and is available on both platforms, Android and Apple.

The Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation was established in 2017 to promote the Irish language in GAA clubs on a planned, measured basis. Advice and grants are provided to clubs to implement these plans and medals are awarded to clubs that achieve a certain goal for the language.

196 clubs across the country have participated in the foundation since the foundation was set up.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Recalling the story of Father Griffith online tonight

Brian Adam - 0
Historian Cormac Ó Comhraí will be giving an online lecture tonight about the well-known Irish language priest, republican and activist, Father Ó Gríofa, who...
Read more
Latest news

Galway 2020 defends decision to make Irish language taste ‘more neutral’

Brian Adam - 0
Galway 2020 says it was in the interests of launching the 'best' promotional campaign that it was decided to neutralize the taste of an...
Read more
Latest news

25% of copies of the new English-Irish dictionary already sold

Brian Adam - 0
The head of Foras na Gaeilge says that the people of the Gaeltacht have been 'neglected' since the founding of the state because there...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©