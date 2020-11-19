New app launched to help GAA clubs promote the Irish language

The app contains information about the Seosamh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation as well as a comprehensive sports dictionary, Irish language videos on the training, podcasts and much more

A new app has been launched to help Gaelic Athletic Association clubs promote the Irish language.

The app was made available as part of the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation, the support scheme of Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association for GAA clubs wishing to promote the Irish language.

The app will provide all the information about the Foundation itself as well as stories about the clubs’ involvement in the Foundation.

The app also has a comprehensive sports dictionary, Irish language videos on training and sports skills, short films and language lessons. It also contains podcasts, learning and teaching aids, information on language planning and on Irish language organizations and the community.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Seán Ó hÓráin, President of the Gaelic Athletic Association, said that the app is a great resource that will help clubs and their members across the country as they promote the Irish language in their own club.

“It’s great to have lots of resources, news and stories about the Society’s events,” he said.

Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Head of Glór na nGael, said that the Foundation ‘s new app was there to provide members with all the excellent information and facilities regarding the promotion of Irish in the clubs.

“My favorite resource in this app is the videos that describe language planning at the most basic level, and are especially aimed at starting a language plan in the club,” said Smith.

The app was launched by sports presenter Gráinne McElwain, and is available on both platforms, Android and Apple.

The Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation was established in 2017 to promote the Irish language in GAA clubs on a planned, measured basis. Advice and grants are provided to clubs to implement these plans and medals are awarded to clubs that achieve a certain goal for the language.

196 clubs across the country have participated in the foundation since the foundation was set up.