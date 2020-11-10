Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

New Apple Silicon M1 processor, what does it bring to new Mac computers?

By Brian Adam
New Apple Silicon M1 processor, what does it bring to new Mac computers?
New Apple Silicon M1 Processor, What Does It Bring To

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We planted ourselves in the middle of November 10, a very new date for all fans of the bitten apple brand to get to know their new products. Apple has staged the new generation of new chips, Apple Silicon, introducing its new “revolutionary ”processor M1 made specifically and exclusively for your devices. The transition of Apple and its Macs has begun, keep reading as we tell you everything.

New Apple Silicon M1 processor

Apple has introduced its first computers with an ARM processor under the name Apple Silicon. This is the company’s first major transition since it abandoned IBM’s PowerPC processors in favor of Intel’s x86. Let’s see what this new stage means for the Apple family of computers.

The Apple M1 is according to Apple a processor that provides “a giant leap” in the realm of performance per watt. Manufactured with 5 nanometer technology, this chip with 16 billion transistors It will be the heart of the first Macs to make that important leap to ARM architecture, and it is not only a classic processor in the sense of the CPU, but like the iPhone and iPad, it has all the necessary components integrated into a single chip . The promise is the industry’s highest performance per watt.

Eight CPU cores and Eight GPU cores

The new Apple Silicon M1 processor is a SoC with eight cores, four of them are high performance and the other four are low power. With this set the brand promises a very high performance. Apple claims that this chip compared to others like Intel, has much more CPU performance, combined with much lower consumption.

In the same way your Eight core GPU. They promise greater performance than a conventional integrated graphics, but reducing energy consumption by a third. As Apple has shown us in a graph, it is observed that in maximum performance it works better than an integrated one from Intel, stating that it is the most powerful integrated GPU on the market.

In short, Apple promises a revolutionary change in its new Macs. They promise to get a laptop processor that is twice as powerful at a fraction of consumption guarantees that we can do more and better everything we do on a computer and also extend the battery life.

